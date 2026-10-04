Finding Poetry in Unexpected Places: How Scientific Concepts, Everyday Experiences, and the Natural World Can Become Literary Inspiration

In the early 1970s, when I started trying to write poetry that would be worthy of publication and even prizes, I first wrote about love, death, and the beauty of the natural world. I also wrote poems to John Keats and Emily Dickinson, and others about Rimbaud and Sylvia Plath. There was a sonnet about forgiveness and a poem about a coffee table that took off like a magic carpet but ultimately crashed. The rejection slips piled up.

Two years into my quest to write and publish poetry, sitting at my desk one day in the laboratory where I did research as a graduate student in zoology, I started describing what I saw around me. I began: “My snails caress / the planetary stillness, / dropping opaque eggs / to settle among the elements.” It felt like I was onto something, so I continued: “Mosquito larvae flicker, / thousands upon thousands / of tiny red tongues / challenging my ignorance.”

Eighteen lines later, I had a poem called "The Lab,” and I sent it to Epos, a then much-admired literary journal that had rejected my work several times. When an acceptance arrived as quickly as the rejection slips had, I realized that science would not be a one-poem topic for me. It was a deep well of images, metaphors, and ideas for poetry that I could draw on, again and again, without fear of its running dry.

In the five decades since then, I have been inspired not only by my own direct observations, but also by newspaper and magazine articles about science, as well as by other poets, including Alison Hawthorne Deming and Pattiann Rogers, who use science extensively in their work. What’s more, starting with an image or idea sparked by science, I’ve found I can return to those original topics of love, death, and the beauty of the natural world and find something more original and interesting to say. I’ve written a love poem, called “Color of the Universe,” that draws on the scientific finding that if you put the universe in a box and look at it from a distance, it will appear beige. “A Death,” a poem about my father’s death begins, “It was particular as an iridescent silver spot / on the underside of the left hindwing / of a great spangled fritillary…” Writing about awe in my poem “Past and Future Lives,” I concluded with the lines, “You are everything that ever lived on Earth / or ever will, alive thanks to forces and quarks / and the photons that light up green leaves.”

Using images and ideas from science in poetry, I’ve realized that there is a lot of overlap in the mental processes involved in writing poems and doing scientific research. Both require careful observation, trial and error, and letting go of preconceptions. We need to look closely at the world in order to either describe it or find something new. Writing a poem is a lot like doing an experiment: It doesn’t usually work right the first time. We need to keep revising the poem, just as we need to tweak our experiment and try again when it doesn’t work. Finally, sometimes the poem just doesn’t turn out as expected; the last line might arise organically from the poem and be totally different from where we thought we were going, just as a scientific hypothesis might never work because the universe has something entirely different to tell us.

My new book, The Cosmos and Me: New and Selected Poems, contains three sections of science-related poems: one of poems with references to the universe, one of poems about Earth and its ecosystems, and one about environmental issues such as climate change, pollution, and the extinction of species. But it isn’t just science that can enhance poetry: Any subject with language, ideas, and imagery that you bring into a poem can work—history, genealogy, law, art, music, architecture, etc.

And then there is the stuff of our everyday lives: cooking, cleaning, gardening, parenting, shopping, commuting, and working at whatever we do to make a living. I once took a course called “Writing into Dailyness” with fiction writer Nona Caspers at San Francisco State University. The idea she imparted was that it isn’t necessary to wait for an epiphany or a momentous occasion—like an earthquake, plane crash, birth, death, wedding, or divorce—in order to write a poem or story. A poem or story can be about anything, and we can start with what is happening in our lives right now.

In addition to the science sections, The Cosmos and Me contains three sections inspired by the events of my life, including my travels. Many of these poems represent “dailyness.” Nursing my daughter, I wrote, “First, your eyelids flutter, then suction breaks. / Your brow wrinkles. A crescent of milk / ripples from your mouth, and a smile / curls at my breast…” When I found out that a homeless man was living under my garage, I wrote a poem called “Trespasser,” which begins, “The man who lived under my garage / broke into the storage space, replaced / my lock with his own…” In “TGV, Paris to Arle,” I noted, “White cows and goats drowse in pastures / and vineyards stretch into the distance / while I eat falafel…”

My message is that your life is a cornucopia of poems. They can be about an ordinary moment, or they can incorporate any special knowledge that you possess. If you want to write them, now is a great time to begin.

Check out Lucille Lang Day's The Cosmos and Me here: