Fantasy Romance Is Undead: Ideas for Writing a Necromantasy

Necromancers haven’t always been love interests. Often relegated to the roles of antagonists or villains, they’re more likely to turn up the creep factor as they meddle with corpses than woo another character as a romantic lead. Conjure an image of a prototypical necromancer, and you might think of a wizened sorcerer in tattered robes who has swapped his face for a skull and picked up a habit of emanating ethereal green light, a side effect of spending too much time with the undead, I suppose.

Maybe this sorcerer I described is already someone’s type. I don’t judge. But in a modern era of fantasy and its romantasy boom, there are necromancers of all sorts to fall in love with. If you want to write your own necromancer, they can raise the dead, dally with souls beyond the veil, and be a romantic lead. You can’t spell necromancer without romance, after all. So, how do you turn their love story into a “necromantasy”?

Defining Romantasy

A slippery task, and others have done it better, but I’ll try and keep it brief: Romantasy as a genre includes both elements of romance and fantasy, and a reader might expect equal amounts of story beats from each of these genres. Meaning, characters are going to fall in love on the page, and that is as significant as the resolution of a conflict happening around them.

Now, what is necromantasy? Everything I described above, but with at least one (1) necromancer involved. Simple. Now comes the fun part.

Embrace the Darkness

At its core, necromancy is “dark magic.” We’re dealing with the dead, whether that’s raising physical corpses or the practice of divining the future by speaking to spirits. Necromancy is often portrayed as experimental magic with horrific consequences.

I believe that softening the mental toll of necromancy, or avoiding the dark overtones, is to miss the potential to build endearing characters with truly gritty backstories. We’re talking angst dialed all the way up. Start with a necromancer burdened by their craft or the horrors of their past, and there’s so much room to heal (and fall in love). Or go for a necromancer proud of their powers who takes a magical tumble into dangerous territory that only a certain someone can save them from.

You get the idea. Necromancers can brood; they can be mad-scientist ambitious; they can be misunderstood; they can be tortured. But necromancers are humans (mostly) who can be the perfect candidates to yearn for love.

Summon a Perfect Pair

Get any two magic-users together and sparks will fly. (Think a witch and a demon. Or a vampire with… basically anything.) Now what about a necromancer and any of their contemporaries? You get a powerful romance easy to enmesh with competition or conflict. With necromancy, discussions of ethical quandaries or the boundaries of clandestine powers can be a way for characters to get intimate in deep conversations and for readers to explore the magical morality of a fantasy world.

Pairing up a necromancer with a non-magical character can put the same conversations on center stage: So, magic is real? Why are you using it to raise the dead?? How do I feel about you raising the dead??? Falling in love with someone who practices necromancy is especially compelling if there is a shared goal to tempt the non-magical love interest, like an out-of-reach spirit to summon, an undead army to conquer an enemy, or the dream of defeating death itself.

Defy Death (And Expectations)

Writing an intriguing necromantasy might involve going beyond stereotypes and reframing how necromancy is perceived in your fantasy world. Since the condemnation of death-related “dark magic” is couched in Judeo-Christianity, you could uncouple this history from your written world. Bring necromancers out of the darkness and grave dirt into the limelight of fame and fortune, and you have a very different character arc for your romantic hero.

Or, there’s also ways to turn necromancers from loners with a penchant for macabre magic into participants of a complex society. In my debut novel, An Embodiment of Souls, necromancers are born into a Puritanical culture and govern themselves from a remote island to protect their cultural practices and exert control over their population. In this society, necromancy is faithful and righteous. While necromancy was once used to commune with the dead, an authoritarian aristocracy buried the practice in favor of a new system. Now, necromantic magic is used to control bodies, a twist on “raising the dead” that gives higher-class necromancers an entire second human body to use as they please.

It’s not the sweetest situation for romance to bloom between one of these necromancers and the friend he’s crushing on: a magical detective from another society where necromancy is forbidden. But I threw in ingredients from my other points about “embracing the darkness” and “summoning a perfect pair” to give these two characters a chance to explore the implications of this twisted magic and help revolutionize its practice. (And this is a queer necromantasy, so they fall in love, of course.)

Check out Julia Laurel's An Embodiment of Souls here: