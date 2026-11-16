Each choice that we make in life—the shoes we wear, our favorite breakfast cereal, how we brush our teeth—reveals an element of our personality. These choices are also true in fiction; there is nothing left to chance when an author selects the color of a scarf tied around a woman’s neck or the book on her night table. Everything in the setting matters: Every sound and smell helps to heighten the tone of the story, escorting the characters and the plot.

When I created the environment of 1938 for The Camp Muralist, I needed to choose a vehicle for Patrick, a journalist and boyfriend of the main character, Emma Lundgren. I had to select something that reflected his personality and would serve as a talisman. As he covered the news in New Haven and the surrounding area, Patrick needed to get to newsworthy events quickly in order to scoop stories that any one of the other newspapers were after. I didn’t want to pick a Ford, one of the most common vehicles at that time, since Henry Ford was shockingly anti-Semitic. (In fact, Ford’s views about Jews were so beguiling to Hitler that he reportedly kept a photo of Henry Ford in his office.) So what if I picked a motorcycle instead? If I did, which one would best represent Patrick’s situation and his personality? In the end, I settled on the iconic, American-made Indian Motorcycle with its strength and durability, its vermillion flared fenders as graceful as tear drops, and its undeniably robust sexuality.

Yet motorcycles, even the lovely Indian Motorcycle, carried an emotional land mine for me. My first husband was killed on his Harley Davidson, and my second husband was critically injured in a collision on his BMW. You would think that I would avoid motorcycles altogether, but in fiction, characters demand their own preferences, and I yielded to Patrick’s character. He required a powerful image and one that would resonate throughout the ages for this story.

I searched the internet for images of Indian Motorcycles and selected the Scout, a bike that was nimble, light, and beautiful. To give me a visceral understanding of the bike, I attended an Indian Motorcycle rally in the city where the bike was first manufactured, Springfield, Massachusetts. I interviewed the aficionados and collectors, asking endless questions and sitting on several, imagining not only Patrick with his hands on the handlebars, but the unlikely Emma, a nurse and artist who was forced to navigate the bike by herself in a critical scene. How exactly does one start an Indian Scout of that vintage? The answer to that question required an entire afternoon with a collector and a mechanic.

It was one thing for Patrick to own and drive the bike, but quite another for Emma to remember the complex series of instructions under emergency circumstances. The motorcycle became a character not only for Patrick but for Emma, who kept it through her old age as the bike’s symbolism evolved from an early romance to enduring love and hope.

Was it macabre to focus so intently on a motorcycle that left my daughter fatherless after my first husband’s fatal accident along the western slope of the Rockies? Was it morbid to include a motorcycle after my second husband barely survived his collision with a car 10 times the size of his BMW?

My intention when I wrote The Camp Muralist was to use a dark period of American history as background for characters faced with extraordinary events, such as the growing Nazi influence among people pummeled by the Great Depression, compelling them to make choices beyond their normal experience. But an unintended side effect was that as soon as I provided Patrick with a motorcycle, I gained omniscient control over the bike—a tool that can be essential for fiction writers while world-building. In life, I had no control over my partners and their penchant for motorcycles, but in my fictional world, I could make different choices for one of my characters. During the long process of writing this story, as my characters used the Indian Scout in romance and heroism, I was not consciously aware of the deeper meaning for me, the author. My conscious mind was too busy with the larger themes of Nazism, the Great Depression, orphaned children, and acts of courage.

Before becoming a full-time writer, I was a psychologist, which gives me access to the deep underpinnings of a character—their motivations, fears, and yearnings. My characters kept me far too busy to pay attention to my own fears, motivations, and yearnings. It was only when the cover designer asked me for salient images for the book that I met my subconscious face to face: The first thing I said was, “The Indian Scout motorcycle.”

Now that the book is finished, the personal importance of the motorcycle has sunk in. It may have been the tool I needed to understand these men’s attraction to motorcycles, but more importantly, it was a way to exert omniscient control over the calamities of life. In The Camp Muralist, the red Indian Scout motorcycle carried adventure and enduring love for my characters, but for me, it was a chance to edit life’s harshest events.

Check out Jacqueline Sheehan's The Camp Muralist here: