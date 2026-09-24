ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
July/August 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Every Joke Has a Family: How to Stretch a Bit Into Prose and Keep the Laughs Coming (On Humor)

Humor columnist Karim Shamsi-Basha uses the family tree to show how one joke can grow into a monologue that keeps readers laughing.

Karim Shamsi-Basha
Karim Shamsi-Basha

In his 1895 essay "How to Tell a Story," Mark Twain wrote that the humorous story is an American art. It can be spun out as long as the teller likes, wander wherever it pleases, and "arrive nowhere in particular." The comic story, he said, is simply told.

True that!

I would add that the humorous story must also be raised, like a child, and it takes about as much patience.

(Go Deep Without Getting Wet: How to Invite Reflection and Still Get the Laugh.)

Most of us write jokes the other way. We find one good line, fall in love with it, and then stand there holding it like a man at a wedding who does not know anyone there. A single joke is a snapshot. A story is a family album. The trick is getting from one to the other without padding. Every new line must either raise the laugh or tell the reader something they did not know. Preferably both.

I grew up in Damascus, where no one has a family tree. We have a family forest, and every branch has an opinion about your haircut.

That is one joke. Here are five ways to turn it into a monologue, using the only organizing principle I trust: relatives.

1. Siblings: Tag It Before It Leaves the Room

Siblings share the same parents. Tags share the same setup. They come right after the punch line, in the same room, and keep the laugh going without making the reader start over.

My mother had eight siblings. Dinner was not planned; it was zoned. The kitchen had traffic patterns. My grandmother directed them with a wooden spoon, which she used for stirring and for discipline. To this day, the smell of cumin makes me sit up straight.

Each tag carries new cargo: the zoning, the traffic, the spoon, the cumin. A tag that only repeats the premise is not a sibling. It is an echo, and echoes are not funny twice.

2. Cousins: Same Grandparents, Different House

Cousins share the DNA but live somewhere else. Take your premise to a new situation where the same logic still applies.

At an Arab wedding, the guest list is not a list. It is a census. Six hundred people, and every one of them knows your grades. The dabke line runs so long that the dancers at the front are in a different time zone than the ones at the back.

The premise, too many relatives, moved from the kitchen to the ballroom. The reader gets a tour of a culture, and the laugh travels with them. That is the informative part doing its job without wearing a name tag.

3. Second Cousins: The Callback

Second cousins are the relatives you see only at weddings and funerals, and somehow they remember everything about you. That is a callback. Plant a detail early, leave it alone, and bring it back after the reader has forgotten it.

At that wedding, my grandmother was 82 and moving slowly. She still had the wooden spoon. It was in her purse.

The callback works because the reader supplies half the joke. Recognition is its own laugh. Mind the spacing, though. Bring it back too soon and it is just a sibling. Wait too long and nobody at the funeral recognizes it.

4. Acquaintances: The Tangent That Finds Its Way Home

Acquaintances are the people you know from church or the gym. You share a setting, not a bloodline. This is the tangent, Twain's wandering: a digression that seems to abandon the premise, then circles back through a side door.

When I moved to Alabama, I assumed I would never again meet people so obsessed with who is kin to whom. Then a man at a meat-and-three asked me who my people were. I told him. He said he had a cousin who married a Lebanese fella in Birmingham, so we were practically family. Then he told me I needed a haircut.

The tangent earns its place because it informs (Southerners and Arabs keep the same genealogical ledger) and because it returns, landing back on the haircut from the opening. A tangent that never comes home is not a digression. It is a detour, and readers get out of the car during detours.

5. People the Joke Does Not Know: The Stranger at the Door

These are strangers, material from entirely outside the premise that walks in and rearranges the furniture. This is the reversal, the reveal, the thing the reader never saw coming but accepts immediately.

Last year I took one of those mail-in DNA tests. The results said I have a fourth cousin in Tuscaloosa. His name is Bubba. We have the same nose.

The stranger has to be a surprise, but a fair one. Bubba works because the whole piece has been about relatives, and he simply shows up from the wrong side of the forest. He also carries a fact: Those tests really do turn strangers into kin, with alarming frequency and very little warning.

The Takeaway: Build a Ladder

Stretching a joke is not about volume. It is about altitude. Arrange your punch lines like rungs on a ladder, each one a little higher than the last. Start with the small laughs, the tags. Climb through the cousins and the callbacks. Let the tangent give the reader a breather before the next step. Save your strongest line for the top, where it can pull together everything the reader has already met.

Readers will keep climbing as long as the rungs hold weight. Give them a fact, a laugh, or both on each step, and they will follow you to the top without looking down.

And when you get there, bring the whole family.

Bubba called last week. He is coming for Thanksgiving. He is bringing his mother's wooden spoon.

comedyFunny FictionhumorJoke WritingNonfiction HumorOn Humor
Karim Shamsi-Basha
Karim Shamsi-BashaAuthor
Karim Shamsi-Basha is an author and journalist. His children’s book, The Cat Man of Aleppo, won the 2021 Caldecott honor. He likes reading, walking on the beach, and hunting for socks the dryer ate.
Related Stories
Jessica Brody: Don’t Expect Perfection on the First Try
Mystery/ThrillerJessica Brody: Don’t Expect Perfection on the First TryRobert Lee Brewer
Megan Mostyn-Brown: Writing This Book Really Made Me Fall in Love With Writing Again
HorrorMegan Mostyn-Brown: Writing This Book Really Made Me Fall in Love With Writing AgainRobert Lee Brewer
The Tightrope Walk: Self-Revelation vs Clinical Credibility in How-to Writing and Presentations, by Thomas W. Phelan
How To/InstructionalThe Tightrope Walk: Self-Revelation vs. Clinical Credibility in How-to Writing and PresentationsThomas W. Phelan
The Art of Retelling a Story: Fill Every Vase With Roses, by Norah Labiner
PlotThe Art of Retelling a Story: Fill Every Vase With RosesNorah Labiner
Writing Narrative Nonfiction: Finding My Voice Through the Authentic Voices of Others, by Melissa Langley Biegert
Creative Nonfiction WritingWriting Narrative Nonfiction: Finding My Voice Through the Authentic Voices of OthersMelissa Langley Biegert
Tanaz Bhathena: Have Faith in Your Work
HistoricalTanaz Bhathena: Have Faith in Your WorkRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest