Elle McNicoll: I Like Imperfect Characters

Elle McNicoll's work as a novelist has won the Overall Waterstones Prize and been nominated for the Carnegie Medal, the Goodreads Choice Award and the Schneider Honor. Her work on screen has won two Royal Television Society awards, the Broadcast award and is Emmy nominated. She is an autistic Scot who currently lives in London. Follow her on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Elle McNicoll

In this interview, Elle discusses going from screenwriting to writing her new adult romance, Unapologetic Love Story, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Elle McNicoll

Literary agent: Lauren Gardner

Book title: Unapologetic Love Story

Publisher: Saturday Books

Release date: October 13, 2026

Genre/category: Adult romance

Elevator pitch: A neurodivergent-led romance between two stubborn souls in the glitzy heart of London. A cynical writer falls for his unapologetic subject!

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What prompted you to write this book?

I wanted to write a love story but I’m also a screenwriter. I was writing and producing an (Emmy-nominated!!) series for teenagers, and whenever I would try to give one of the many neurodivergent young women a romance subplot, I experienced pushback from my colleagues. They didn’t mind the neurotypical characters falling in love, however. So, I decided to write about a young woman who is autistic but also experiencing a lot of success in her career. And all of the pitfalls and assumptions that come with that. Then I gave her a sarcastic Scotsman to shake everything up!

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The idea never really changed because it began with Raina, the FMC. She kept the ship pretty steady for me. I softened Tom, the MMC, a little, but not too much. I like imperfect characters and his arc was very important to me, as a writer in London. I wrote the first draft while working on the television show, and when we were finished with the second season, I was finally ready to send it to the publishers!

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I had to remember that I’m allowed to curse! As a Scot, I can’t believe I let myself unlearn that for family TV! I was also surprised by how vulnerable it felt to be honest about sex and love and trying to make sense of your 20s!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I love writing sex scenes! Almost as much as having sex!

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope it takes them away from the bad things in their life for a little while and lets them remember the good. I hope it’s a page-turner. I hope it’s a clasped hand through the pages. You’re not alone. I’m trying to write a world where people like me will never feel lonely again.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?