Elissa Bassist: Don’t Take Yourself or Your Writing Too Seriously

Elissa Bassist is the author of the memoir Hysterical, a semi-finalist for The Thurber Prize for American Humor, and the co-author of INSIDE JOKES: A Comedy and Creativity Guide for All Writers. She has worked in media and publishing since 2007, as an editor, a managing editor, a TV and film writer’s assistant, a producer, a performer, a speaker, and a barista. Her writing has appeared in over 30 publications and anthologies; she’s taught for over 20 writing programs; and she created the “Funny Women” column on The Rumpus. Elissa lives in Brooklyn and is probably her therapist’s favorite. Find her on Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky, and Substack.

Elissa Bassist

In this interview, Elissa shares the importance of having fun as a writer, being asked to write a book, and more.

Name: Elissa Bassist

Literary agent: Mollie Glick at CAA

Book title: Inside Jokes: A Comedy and Creativity Guide for All Writers

Publisher: Grand Central Publishing

Release date: October 20, 2026

Genre/category: Craft book/humor

Previous titles: Hysterical: A Memoir

Elevator pitch for the book: Inside Jokes is the first-ever comedy writing craft book for humorists, satirists, essayists, journalists, memoirists, novelists, and everyone else. It’s a masterclass in a book with step-by-step replicable processes that will inspire and instruct readers how to write, revise, submit, and publish comedy—any type of comedy. Basically, Inside Jokes is The Artist’s Way for the funny soul.

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What prompted you to write this book?

For my humor writing classes, my lectures were going over 30 pages and my handouts were multiplying without end. And at some point while teaching, your students ask you so many of the same questions that you can fill a book. But my self-confidence wasn’t high enough to think I’d actually do it. Not until an editorial assistant at an academic press asked me if I considered writing a craft book, and in that moment, I started considering it.

She wrote that she was “interested in the potential for a book on satire, parody, comedic essays, and other forms of humor writing” and wanted to know if I was working on “anything like that or on more general creative writing topics (craft, pedagogy, etc.).” I was—I just didn’t call it a “book.” If only everyone asked us to write a book and told us what it should be about.

I tell my students to write the book they need to read that doesn’t exist yet. I own every craft book, but none are about writing funny. That was the book I needed to read, so that was the book I needed to write. That’s Inside Jokes.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

It took five years only. (My first book, my memoir Hysterical took twelve years only.)

The idea was always a “craft book” for “people who want to write funny pieces and books.” The title changed a few times, from Comedy Writing Is Hard and Other Lies to It’s Just a Joke: Lessons on Art, Science, and Power of Writing Funny to Inside Jokes: A Comedy and Creativity Guide for All Writers.

The scope changed more than the idea. We tried to cover more than we could; in addition to chapters on short humor, parody, satire, essays, memoir, novels and short stories, joking about what you “shouldn’t” joke about, style and voice, rewriting and revision, punching up, giving and receiving feedback, building and sustaining a writing practice, pitching and submitting, agents and book proposals, networking and collaborating, platform and performance hacks, the art of rejection, and how to not quit—we’d actually considered having chapters on screenwriting, speechwriting, and copyediting, plus chapters on horror comedy and parenting humor. We went from excessively ambitious to mostly reasonable. Inside Jokes is 400 pages but could have been 600.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Even though I’ve worked in media and publishing since 2007 and had written another book, still I learned all this:

If authors record their own audiobook, they should record it before the book is printed—there’s a lot the ear catches that the eye misses. (If only we had time to read our long books aloud to ourselves before the final_FINAL deadline…)

Nonfiction is not fact-checked. You have to hire a fact-checker or check your facts yourself.

It never hurts to ask for what you want/need. For example, we got to hire a freelance artist to design the cover. If you don’t ask, you won’t know what you can get away with.

You can even ask for more time; it’s your book (maybe your only book), and you don’t have to hurt yourself to meet a deadline that can wait. For my first book, I wanted to be the ideal author who met every deadline and approved every suggestion. Maybe it’s like this with having children: With the first one, you try to be perfect, and with the second, you do not.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Writing always takes longer than anyone thinks it will take. However long you believe writing and rewriting and revising will take you—double it. Then double that. Double it again for luck. Also, when you believe you’re done, you’re really 75% done, if you’re lucky.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

If all goes well, after reading Inside Jokes, writers will take more risks and fail more miserably.

A lack of information or education or access should not hold back anyone from writing a funny personal essay about falling in love with a bidet. So, if all goes really well, Inside Jokes will inspire and enable writers from different backgrounds with different viewpoints to joke about themselves and their world. They’ll feel unafraid to write funny because they’ll know exactly how to do it with 100+ comedic foundations, tools, and tricks.

I’m also willing to bet that readers will finish reading Inside Jokes with drafts of publishable pieces that will cover the cost of the book.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?