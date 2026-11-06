Editors Ghost Too: The Reality of Editorial Responses and What to Do While You Wait

Becoming a published author involves a lot of patience… waiting for the spark of inspiration, waiting for feedback from beta readers, waiting for agents to answer your queries, and then—once you’ve finally bagged an agent and are ready to go on submission—waiting for an editor to finally respond with your hard-earned YES! (There’s actually a lot more waiting around that comes after this point too, but we’re just talking about submission-era silence for today.)

The most important thing to remember is that the long waiting time has nothing to do with you or your work, and as someone who started out on the editor/publisher side of the business, I can help demystify things.

Editors simply wear too many hats these days. While at their desks, they are primarily project managers, shepherding each book along in-house even before the offer stage—they’re getting second reads, giving second reads, preparing and presenting acquisition meeting materials, negotiating offers, and finalizing contract terms. Once a book is under contract, there are notes to give to authors (approximately three times per book), meetings to discuss cover design, interior pages to review, copy to write, data to enter, marketing and publicity teams to coordinate with, conferences to attend, and so on and so forth…

Pretty much all submissions reading happens on an editor’s own time, during their subway commute, in the evenings, and on weekends when they can fit it in the cracks of daily life. I often joke that publishing is an industry with perpetual homework. I’m sure we were all teachers’ pets.

So while reading submissions and the thrill of discovery is often the most fun part of the job, it gets short shrift during the working day. In my time as a YA editor, in any given year, I received approximately 300 submissions (as an agent, I now receive thousands of queries per year… lolsob, and consider this a meta-apology for ghosting!). An editor with a wider list could field even more.

And because editors have curated relationships with agents, they trust that the submissions they receive have been vetted. Every manuscript received should be baseline publishable, it’s a matter of whether it is the right fit for that person, their list, their publishing house, etc. And making that determination requires more than a cursory glance between subway stops.

Even the biggest deals you’ve seen reported probably included an editor or two who simply did not have time to consider that project and therefore couldn’t make an offer. They became a ghost.

So what can you do while you’re waiting? My advice is to start with a conversation with your agent to prepare for the time on sub. Determine how often you want to receive status updates—ad hoc, whenever responses (even passes) come in? Weekly, even if there is nothing to report? Never, unless there’s good news?

I like to keep a log of when I’ve followed up with editors and will share that living record with my clients so they can take a peek on their own, but not everyone works that way—and not every client wants to see it!

Once you’re on submission, there is very little you can control, and the best thing to do is to take your mind off the clock. Focus your energy elsewhere. You’re a writer, right? So, write!

What’s the next book you have in mind? Can you come up with some ideas to discuss with your agent? Or if you have an idea already, get to drafting. You never know, maybe there’s a two-book deal in your future, and it would help to get started early. It will also give you a head start if this submission sadly doesn’t find its home.

If you need a break between novel-length works, think about other ways to stretch those muscles or raise your profile while you wait. Maybe there is a short story you can submit for publication, or an article you want to pitch or write, or a social media platform you can develop.