Introducing Writer’s Digest Editor-in-Chief Ericka McIntyre

Writer’s Digest magazine’s Tyler Moss has passed the Editor-in-Chief torch to the dynamic Ericka McIntyre. Get to know her below.

Hello Writer’s Digest Community!

Author, short story writer and poet Sarah Orne Jewett once gave some advice to fellow writer Willa Cather. In a letter, she wrote, “Write it [your story] as it is. Don’t try to make it like this or that. You can’t do it anybody else’s way. You will have to make a way of your own.”

Making a way of my own is what I plan to do as Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest. I don’t plan to “fix” anything here that isn’t broken. But I will not be exactly like any previous editor—I’ll be me.

And who am I? I’m a writer, just like you; an avid reader like you as well. I want the same thing for my writing that you come to Writer’s Digest for—how do I write better? I have many of the same questions that you have: How does this business of publishing really work? What are the secrets to success of our greatest writers? How do I keep going as a writer when things get tough?

This year, I will work doggedly to get the answers to these questions, and to share them with you. I’ll also be seeking out new voices in the publishing world, to bring more diversity and new ways of thinking about writing here. And as we look forward to 2020, and our 100th anniversary, I will be reflecting on what makes Writer’s Digest the trusted resource you’ve always loved, and how we can best bring it into its second century.

Most important in all of this is the relationship I want to build with you. I want to know what you’re thinking about, writing about, and reading about. I want to find ways to connect with you, and to connect you to one another. Writer’s Digest isn’t just a print magazine, a series of books, or online courses (even though we are all of those things and many more)—Writer’s Digest is a community: A community of writers and readers who live and breathe their craft; a community of both the green and the seasoned; a community of passionate people who all bring something special to the conversation. I want to hear from you, all of you. Email me, tweet at me, leave a comment here or send me a letter by snail mail. This is a conversation, and I cannot wait to have it with you!

