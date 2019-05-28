Seven WD Authors You Don’t Want to Miss at #WDC19

WD Books editor Amy Jones has seven great reasons to be excited about this year’s Writer’s Digest Annual Conference—an opportunity to meet some of our authors in person!

During the time between each Writer’s Digest Annual Conference I get the opportunity to work with and learn from our great WD authors on a daily basis, mostly through email and manuscripts. But, seeing them share their knowledge in person is an entirely different—and invigorating—experience.

Here are 7 reasons why I can’t wait for you to meet and learn from some of our favorite WD authors live later this summer in New York City.

Steven James is the perfect person to teach a class about public storytelling for authors, and once you see what he throws at you (literally!) you’ll understand why. While editing Carla Hoch’s brand new book, Fight Write, I couldn’t help but envision fight scenes in my head and in her sessions you won’t have to imagine—you can watch, and even participate! Jane Cleland, who just won her second Agatha Award for Best Nonfiction for Mastering Plot Twists (Congrats, Jane!), has sessions that build on two topics from that very book. Zac Petit, once a full-time WD magazine editor, successfully made the switch to full-time freelance work after writing the book on it and he’ll share his secrets from both vantage points. In addition to two regular sessions, Jordan Rosenfeld will host a day-long intensive built around her new book, How to Write a Page-Turner (the brilliant book that single-handedly made me blow my personal book-buying budget for the year—best research I’ve ever done!). If you flip to pages 57-60 of The Byline Bible (which recently won an award from the American Society of Journalists and Authors), you’ll see an astounding list of 3-page essays from Susan Shapiro’s students that led to bigger opportunities and you can learn how to do the same in her session. If you’ve read Writing Without Rules, you know Jeff Somers is both funny and likes to talk about things he’s done to make his agent, the incomparable Query Shark Janet Reid, shake her head. Join them for what I imagine will be the most informative stand-up session Writer’s Digest has ever seen.

Keep in mind, these are 7 of my reasons for you to attend. Check out our full schedule and I’m sure you’ll find at least 7 more of your own.