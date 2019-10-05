Ya-du: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the ya-du, a Burmese quintain form.

Ya-du Poems

The ya-du is a Burmese poetic form. Here are the guidelines:

Quintains (or five-line stanzas).

Four syllables in the first four lines.

The final line has either five, seven, nine, or 11 syllables.

The fourth syllable of the first line rhymes with the third syllable of the second line and the second syllable of the third line.

The fourth syllable of the third line rhymes with the third syllable of the fourth line and the second syllable of the fifth line.

The fourth syllable of the fourth line rhymes with the final syllable of the final line.

Subject usually deals with seasons.

Most ya-du are written in three or fewer syllables.

Here’s a way to visualize the structure/rhymes (with a 5-syllable final line):

xxxa

xxax

xaxb

xxbc

xbxxc

Here’s my attempt at a ya-du:

autumn, by Robert Lee Brewer

on walden pond

we sang songs of

our long summers

of wonder we

never seemed to leave