Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 520

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a spring poem.

For today’s prompt, write a spring poem. We’ve got two days yet, but spring is just around the corner with flowers already blooming here in Georgia. Regardless of the weather in your neck of the woods, spend this week springing into poetry.

Here’s my attempt at a Spring Poem:

“haiku”

the first bloom & bird

singing outside my window

rain in the forecast