Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 520

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a spring poem.

For today’s prompt, write a spring poem. We’ve got two days yet, but spring is just around the corner with flowers already blooming here in Georgia. Regardless of the weather in your neck of the woods, spend this week springing into poetry.

Here’s my attempt at a Spring Poem:

“haiku”

the first bloom & bird
singing outside my window
rain in the forecast

3 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 520

  1. Avatartaylor graham

    MARCH 18

    In school, poetry called me
    with its bits and pieces that made sense
    not by grammar or logic
    but flashes of light. Lovers parting
    under the linden tree at dawn.
    Catch it if you can. Snatches. Latches,
    a gate that can’t keep mystery
    locked inside. Break it open, it fractures.
    Fractals, a world of correspondences.
    Baudelaire’s beautiful
    unlovely vision on a Paris street.
    Rilke’s terrible angels.
    Distances of foreign language
    partly understood,
    interrupted by flipping through
    Langenscheidt or Larousse. Mysteries
    of life out of death. The oaks
    speak in Seasons, suddenly lush
    underfoot with weeds,
    miner’s lettuce, spring before Spring.

  3. Avatarkhoward

    A head cocked

    The frozen internment melts away
    Freeing worms to dig their way up
    A red sun crowds in the eastern sky
    Robins come home from a warmer roam
    They greet the worms with a hop, hop
    Head cocked, breakfast is served

