Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 520

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a spring poem.
For today’s prompt, write a spring poem. We’ve got two days yet, but spring is just around the corner with flowers already blooming here in Georgia. Regardless of the weather in your neck of the woods, spend this week springing into poetry.
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.
Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.
Here’s my attempt at a Spring Poem:
“haiku”
the first bloom & bird
singing outside my window
rain in the forecast
MARCH 18
In school, poetry called me
with its bits and pieces that made sense
not by grammar or logic
but flashes of light. Lovers parting
under the linden tree at dawn.
Catch it if you can. Snatches. Latches,
a gate that can’t keep mystery
locked inside. Break it open, it fractures.
Fractals, a world of correspondences.
Baudelaire’s beautiful
unlovely vision on a Paris street.
Rilke’s terrible angels.
Distances of foreign language
partly understood,
interrupted by flipping through
Langenscheidt or Larousse. Mysteries
of life out of death. The oaks
speak in Seasons, suddenly lush
underfoot with weeds,
miner’s lettuce, spring before Spring.
Haiku
nature’s song of spring
in the sound of bleating lambs…
mom makes fresh mint sauce
A head cocked
The frozen internment melts away
Freeing worms to dig their way up
A red sun crowds in the eastern sky
Robins come home from a warmer roam
They greet the worms with a hop, hop
Head cocked, breakfast is served