Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 519

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, pick a shape and write a poem.

For today’s prompt, pick a shape (any shape), make that the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. The poem could be specifically about the shape, like an ode to ovals or why I avoid squares. Or the shape can allude to something completely different than the poem itself. However you shape things up this week, have fun with it.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Shape Title Poem:

“Rhombus”

She says it’s a diamond–

a perfect parallelogram,

acutely obtuse–

sometimes even square,

but when I say it out loud

I picture a magnificent beast

or a festive parade

filled with song and dance.