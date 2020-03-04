Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 518

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a desire poem.

Before we jump into this week’s prompt, just want to mention we are set for the 2020 April PAD (Poem-A-Day) Challenge starting on April 1. Click here to check out the guidelines.

For today’s prompt, write a desire poem. Everyone has something they desire, and many people have many desires. For some, it’s a person. For others, it may be fame or riches. Most people have probably experienced the acute desire for water at some point in their lives. Ponder on desire for a moment and then write your poem.

*****

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Desire Poem:

“Composition”

Sitting at my desk

swirling words

this way and that

I see a line

drift out of the room

and I follow it out.