Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 518

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a desire poem.
Before we jump into this week’s prompt, just want to mention we are set for the 2020 April PAD (Poem-A-Day) Challenge starting on April 1. Click here to check out the guidelines.
For today’s prompt, write a desire poem. Everyone has something they desire, and many people have many desires. For some, it’s a person. For others, it may be fame or riches. Most people have probably experienced the acute desire for water at some point in their lives. Ponder on desire for a moment and then write your poem.
Here’s my attempt at a Desire Poem:
“Composition”
Sitting at my desk
swirling words
this way and that
I see a line
drift out of the room
and I follow it out.
Outside the Dark
would I ever have thought of you
when I wondered how to survive
the mess I’d created
the mud where I wallowed
believing it was home
would I ever have imagined you
lying sleepless in dark
contemplation of what was next
what was next
would I ever have visualized
a space where I could be calm
and breathe and think and hope
Peace, you are my soulmate
my place to Rest
my place of happiness
my place to dare
and future dream.
Miss Ordinary
If I was Miss America
or Miss Oregon
or California
I would desire
World Peace
but
I’m not
I’m just me
so I crave
inner peace and
balance and love
would be
nice
But if the world
could play nicely
with others
too
I could
appreciate that.
A Want is not Desire
A want is short, clipped
a now thing
while a desire is
to be savored
something slipping
across the tongue
lingering perhaps
like the taste
of a perfectly ripe
dimpled strawberry
a last lick from a cone
dripping chocolate and mint
Desire is what lurks
in shadowy recesses
coming out at odd
and unsuspected moments
to be examined even
caressed over and over
until you’ve nurtured hope
itself now a possibility
sweet to ponder and dream on
if only it could be met.
Ooh–I like this!
And on Sunday I woke up with her in eden
She had the whole wide world in her hands
The butterflies gathered around her
And at her feet there rested a lamb
And her hands like her mind were abundant
Rich as the garden itself
With fruit trees that basked in the sunlight
And creatures which worshipped their wealth
And from her branches i noticed
The stream which eroded the clay
For she is balanced and harmonious
Yet still able to forge her own way
WHAT WE DESIRE
Patriotic doings on TV, and in town,
a festival with parade and vendors,
tables of local craftsman wares.
We left it behind, drove out to survey
the countryside. Horses at pasture,
a barn-stable beyond. Lake with geese
among hills keeping their secrets
of soil and unmined ore
under the dark outline of forest
against blue sky. And there,
across the way, a procession
of wild turkeys, six toms in courtly
display for a dozen hens pecking
weeds, seemingly quite bored
with the guys’ seasonal parade.
Where The Firefly is Kept (for Dave)
You don’t have to catch lightning in a bottle,
or spend your entire life driving full throttle,
only to (as you like to say) fall short, under par?
When you were ten, you caught a firefly in a jar,
and it was so fulfilling, the capture after the chase!
Remember how that flickering light filled just enough space —
The achievement enclosed upon the night table beside you as you slept.
Desire is never quenched, asking more of you than what you should accept.
All you really need, my friend, is a space for the jar where the firefly is kept.
Desire
A place in our soul to be for filled
Our hearts miss a beat
Desire grows from head to toes
The thought blooms as do l
Looking into my creativity box
My desire lights the way
A noun here, verb over there
The adjective adding Agida
My desire sees it’s harvest
Beauty of thought from words