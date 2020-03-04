Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 518

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a desire poem.

Before we jump into this week’s prompt, just want to mention we are set for the 2020 April PAD (Poem-A-Day) Challenge starting on April 1. Click here to check out the guidelines.

For today’s prompt, write a desire poem. Everyone has something they desire, and many people have many desires. For some, it’s a person. For others, it may be fame or riches. Most people have probably experienced the acute desire for water at some point in their lives. Ponder on desire for a moment and then write your poem.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Desire Poem:

“Composition”

Sitting at my desk
swirling words
this way and that
I see a line
drift out of the room
and I follow it out.

8 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 518

  1. Avatarjulie e.

    Outside the Dark

    would I ever have thought of you
    when I wondered how to survive
    the mess I’d created
    the mud where I wallowed
    believing it was home
    would I ever have imagined you
    lying sleepless in dark
    contemplation of what was next
    what was next
    would I ever have visualized
    a space where I could be calm
    and breathe and think and hope
    Peace, you are my soulmate
    my place to Rest
    my place of happiness
    my place to dare
    and future dream.

  2. Avatarjulie e.

    Miss Ordinary

    If I was Miss America
    or Miss Oregon
    or California
    I would desire
    World Peace
    but
    I’m not
    I’m just me
    so I crave
    inner peace and
    balance and love
    would be
    nice
    But if the world
    could play nicely
    with others
    too
    I could
    appreciate that.

  3. AvatarAnthony94

    A Want is not Desire

    A want is short, clipped
    a now thing

    while a desire is
    to be savored

    something slipping
    across the tongue

    lingering perhaps
    like the taste

    of a perfectly ripe
    dimpled strawberry

    a last lick from a cone
    dripping chocolate and mint

    Desire is what lurks
    in shadowy recesses

    coming out at odd
    and unsuspected moments

    to be examined even
    caressed over and over

    until you’ve nurtured hope
    itself now a possibility

    sweet to ponder and dream on
    if only it could be met.

  4. AvatarNina Staszewska

    And on Sunday I woke up with her in eden
    She had the whole wide world in her hands
    The butterflies gathered around her
    And at her feet there rested a lamb

    And her hands like her mind were abundant
    Rich as the garden itself
    With fruit trees that basked in the sunlight
    And creatures which worshipped their wealth

    And from her branches i noticed
    The stream which eroded the clay
    For she is balanced and harmonious
    Yet still able to forge her own way

  5. Avatartaylor graham

    WHAT WE DESIRE

    Patriotic doings on TV, and in town,
    a festival with parade and vendors,
    tables of local craftsman wares.
    We left it behind, drove out to survey
    the countryside. Horses at pasture,
    a barn-stable beyond. Lake with geese
    among hills keeping their secrets
    of soil and unmined ore
    under the dark outline of forest
    against blue sky. And there,
    across the way, a procession
    of wild turkeys, six toms in courtly
    display for a dozen hens pecking
    weeds, seemingly quite bored
    with the guys’ seasonal parade.

  6. AvatarJason L. Martin

    Where The Firefly is Kept (for Dave)

    You don’t have to catch lightning in a bottle,
    or spend your entire life driving full throttle,
    only to (as you like to say) fall short, under par?

    When you were ten, you caught a firefly in a jar,
    and it was so fulfilling, the capture after the chase!
    Remember how that flickering light filled just enough space —

    The achievement enclosed upon the night table beside you as you slept.
    Desire is never quenched, asking more of you than what you should accept.
    All you really need, my friend, is a space for the jar where the firefly is kept.

  7. Avatarkhoward

    Desire

    A place in our soul to be for filled
    Our hearts miss a beat
    Desire grows from head to toes
    The thought blooms as do l
    Looking into my creativity box
    My desire lights the way
    A noun here, verb over there
    The adjective adding Agida
    My desire sees it’s harvest
    Beauty of thought from words

