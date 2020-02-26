Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 517

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a haunted poem.
For today’s prompt, write a haunted poem. Of course, your poem could be about a haunted house or a haunted forest. And yes, ghosts are totally great for this prompt. But people can also be haunted by the past, including missed opportunities, second guessing, and other missteps and mistakes.
Here’s my attempt at a Haunted Poem:
“The Departed”
I look down and am filled with fright–
haunted by memories of cake
that, in the moment, did delight
but never after feels quite right
mornings after eating all night
so that now I’m stuck wide awake
looking down and, yes, filled with fright
haunted by the departed cake.
THE HAUNT OF TEARS LIKE RAINDROPS FALLING, by Walter J Wojtanik
An inner storm rages.
Like lightning flashes illuminating,
littering the scene with its brilliance;
it’s impact is haunting.
This brain in a rivulet runs,
a remote pool of lifeless tears
in need of one sad and lonely heart.
The price paid for loves lost.
LET MEMORIES THAT HAVE PASSED, BE,
Their absence haunts me,
recently lost spectres of events,
faces and places from the past.
I struggle with their stain
wracking a brain, newly addled
and paddle up a creek with nary
a but, and or or. I fight for the right
to remember past Septembers
and Decembers decimated in
the Bank of Memory where interest
is confounded daily. So today
becomes the task, to ask nothing more
than this moment as long as it remains.
The past must stay in it’s place
when i can no longer see,
letting memories that have passed, be.
HAUNTED FOREST
A quiet getaway, camp out on a ridge
above Steely Fork, wind whispering to incense
cedar as if in chorus, coordinated with river
murmuring below, a song beyond
old tragedy almost forgotten, still haunting….
the man found in a circle of cathedral pines,
first responder to too many bad calls,
the bullied kids he couldn’t save, copy-cat suicides.
Finally, the man unmasked himself, human
under the clean-scrub of his profession;
the fake of seeming above all the loss and grief.
One bullet to the heart to set him free.
Haunted walk
I turn off a bright path
To find a haunting laugh
This woodland has tales
Fairies spy theses trails
For the unwanted trolls
Trolls setup soulless tolls
A soulful laugh sings out
This trail brings my doubts
The laugh, flowers bloom
A flowing bright light, a boom
I find myself out on the road
The laugh haunting my soul
In the mirror
the vision reflects
neither here nor
there – a glint of
silver in the hair
but somewhere
there not here
but there beyond
the vision reflected
here – I see, I see
in gay relief just just
a fingertip, an eyelashed
blink out of reach
there browned and
smiling young and
such not changed all
that very much – there,
there just beyond, be-
tween the there and here
well within the grasp
of reasoned reach
the other me
vibrant, limber,
dancing on
the beach
Mother
Here in the early morning hours
as light hovers gently just
under the inevitable new day
now, here amid tossed and
tumbled covers -the showered
ephemerality of you erases the
dastardly disappearance wrought
An Order of Regrets
Your eyes asked for my regrets
like ordering eggs at the diner
I couldn’t decide what –
over easy, scrambled, sunny side up –
sounded better in my mouth today.
I just knew I wanted a large coffee
to wash down the taste of echos
but no blessing of cream, sugar,
could rid the haunting in my throat.
I saw regrets all over the menu
and I knew you’d recommend them all
but you, waiting with pad of paper
and your pen, it was such a permanent
decision. I said, ‘Can I have a moment
to decide?’
Now, I sit staring at my pancakes,
wishing again I had chosen differently,
that I taken your recommendation to try regrets.
Love the imagine of ordering up, of “trying” regrets and the regret at the decision to pass. Well done.
TOO BIG FOR ITS STITCHES
I was once superciliously haunted
by a spectre whose ego was vaunted;
though I bade it depart
from my mind and my heart,
the proud ghost said, “I’ve got it; I flaunt it.”
Oh thank you for the smile. Delightful and you still flaunt it with each word written.
What the good Doctor said! Brightest mirth on earth, Bill!