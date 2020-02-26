Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 517

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a haunted poem.

For today’s prompt, write a haunted poem. Of course, your poem could be about a haunted house or a haunted forest. And yes, ghosts are totally great for this prompt. But people can also be haunted by the past, including missed opportunities, second guessing, and other missteps and mistakes.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Haunted Poem:

“The Departed”

I look down and am filled with fright–

haunted by memories of cake

that, in the moment, did delight

but never after feels quite right

mornings after eating all night

so that now I’m stuck wide awake

looking down and, yes, filled with fright

haunted by the departed cake.