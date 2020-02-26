Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 517

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a haunted poem.

For today’s prompt, write a haunted poem. Of course, your poem could be about a haunted house or a haunted forest. And yes, ghosts are totally great for this prompt. But people can also be haunted by the past, including missed opportunities, second guessing, and other missteps and mistakes.

Here’s my attempt at a Haunted Poem:

“The Departed”

I look down and am filled with fright–
haunted by memories of cake
that, in the moment, did delight
but never after feels quite right
mornings after eating all night
so that now I’m stuck wide awake
looking down and, yes, filled with fright
haunted by the departed cake.

11 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 517

  1. AvatarWalter J Wojtanik

    THE HAUNT OF TEARS LIKE RAINDROPS FALLING, by Walter J Wojtanik

    An inner storm rages.
    Like lightning flashes illuminating,
    littering the scene with its brilliance;
    it’s impact is haunting.
    This brain in a rivulet runs,
    a remote pool of lifeless tears
    in need of one sad and lonely heart.
    The price paid for loves lost.

  2. AvatarWalter J Wojtanik

    LET MEMORIES THAT HAVE PASSED, BE,

    Their absence haunts me,
    recently lost spectres of events,
    faces and places from the past.
    I struggle with their stain
    wracking a brain, newly addled
    and paddle up a creek with nary
    a but, and or or. I fight for the right
    to remember past Septembers
    and Decembers decimated in
    the Bank of Memory where interest
    is confounded daily. So today
    becomes the task, to ask nothing more
    than this moment as long as it remains.
    The past must stay in it’s place
    when i can no longer see,
    letting memories that have passed, be.

  3. Avatartaylor graham

    HAUNTED FOREST

    A quiet getaway, camp out on a ridge
    above Steely Fork, wind whispering to incense
    cedar as if in chorus, coordinated with river
    murmuring below, a song beyond
    old tragedy almost forgotten, still haunting….
    the man found in a circle of cathedral pines,
    first responder to too many bad calls,
    the bullied kids he couldn’t save, copy-cat suicides.
    Finally, the man unmasked himself, human
    under the clean-scrub of his profession;
    the fake of seeming above all the loss and grief.
    One bullet to the heart to set him free.

  4. Avatarkhoward

    Haunted walk

    I turn off a bright path
    To find a haunting laugh
    This woodland has tales
    Fairies spy theses trails
    For the unwanted trolls
    Trolls setup soulless tolls
    A soulful laugh sings out
    This trail brings my doubts
    The laugh, flowers bloom
    A flowing bright light, a boom
    I find myself out on the road
    The laugh haunting my soul

  5. AvatarPearl Ketover Prilik

    In the mirror

    the vision reflects
    neither here nor
    there – a glint of
    silver in the hair
    but somewhere
    there not here
    but there beyond
    the vision reflected
    here – I see, I see
    in gay relief just just
    a fingertip, an eyelashed
    blink out of reach
    there browned and
    smiling young and
    such not changed all
    that very much – there,
    there just beyond, be-
    tween the there and here
    well within the grasp
    of reasoned reach
    the other me
    vibrant, limber,
    dancing on
    the beach

  7. AvatarJason L. Martin

    An Order of Regrets

    Your eyes asked for my regrets
    like ordering eggs at the diner
    I couldn’t decide what –
    over easy, scrambled, sunny side up –
    sounded better in my mouth today.
    I just knew I wanted a large coffee
    to wash down the taste of echos
    but no blessing of cream, sugar,
    could rid the haunting in my throat.

    I saw regrets all over the menu
    and I knew you’d recommend them all
    but you, waiting with pad of paper
    and your pen, it was such a permanent
    decision. I said, ‘Can I have a moment
    to decide?’

    Now, I sit staring at my pancakes,
    wishing again I had chosen differently,
    that I taken your recommendation to try regrets.

  8. AvatarPressOn

    TOO BIG FOR ITS STITCHES

    I was once superciliously haunted
    by a spectre whose ego was vaunted;
    though I bade it depart
    from my mind and my heart,
    the proud ghost said, “I’ve got it; I flaunt it.”

