Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 516

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a star poem.

For today’s prompt, write a star poem. The poem could be about an actual star up in space. Or it could be about a celebrity. Perhaps, a star pupil or one of those gold star stickers. Poem with the stars this week.

*****

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Star Poem:

“When it comes to David Bowie”

There’s one song that burns into me

more than others from his island

floating far out across the sea,

and it’s the one about Starman

who’d like to meet us, though afraid

that we would never understand—

our minds blown and half-way decayed—

he just wants us to get down, man.