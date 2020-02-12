Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 515

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a hard times poem.
For today’s prompt, write a hard times poem. Even the happiest of people have had their fair share of hard times and witnessed others who have struggled through hard times. For this week’s poem, write a poem that dives into a difficult moment or situation for you or another person.
Here’s my attempt at a Hard Times Poem:
“The Cold Wind”
That cold wind is always blowing
in the winter, spring, and fall;
that cold wind just keeps on blowing
through the summer, through it all.
When it gets mild and sort of nice,
you can tell it to the world
it’s just the thaw before the ice
once again will be unfurled.
Important – Handle with Care
This is a used body.
It comes with not one spare part.
One liver, one spleen,
two lungs, two kidneys, and
unless you are a Gallifreyan,
one life, one heart.
It is the owner’s duty
to keep it in good health,
keep the mind strong and clear,
regardless of one’s wealth.
Should the owner experience
any difficulty in seeing,
do not contact tech support, rather
tap into the center of one’s being.
There is nothing more
these instructions can teach.
Life flows from the inside out,
with abundant energy to reach
one’s destination in this
spin of the wheel,
no internal battles required,
regardless of how you feel.
(Batteries not included.)
Hard times.
Give a writer
Something to write about
And opportunities to grow
No waste