Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 515

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a hard times poem.

For today’s prompt, write a hard times poem. Even the happiest of people have had their fair share of hard times and witnessed others who have struggled through hard times. For this week’s poem, write a poem that dives into a difficult moment or situation for you or another person.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Hard Times Poem:

“The Cold Wind”

That cold wind is always blowing

in the winter, spring, and fall;

that cold wind just keeps on blowing

through the summer, through it all.

When it gets mild and sort of nice,

you can tell it to the world

it’s just the thaw before the ice

once again will be unfurled.