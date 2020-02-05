Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 514

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a confession poem.

For today’s prompt, write a confession poem. The confession could come from the narrator of the poem, a character overheard in the poem, or be something hinted at but not fully disclosed (or an undisclosed confession poem). Big confessions, small confessions—all are welcome.

(Note: I confess my example below is a golden shovel of a popular William Carlos Williams poem.)

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Confession Poem:

“The Golden Plums”

This is just to say I

would not have

cared you had eaten

the bread or the

golden plums–

the plums that

you knew were

my favorite in

all of the

world (and icebox)–

the plums and

the bread, which

honestly you

always were

the one probably

eating and saving

for no one but for

yourself (and breakfast)–

but it is hard to forgive

when you won’t forgive me

for the apples that they–

the children–were

quick to eat (golden delicious)

last week, and so

try to be sweet

now that you and

your stomach are so

full, but I’m left cold.