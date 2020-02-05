Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 514

By: |

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a confession poem.

For today’s prompt, write a confession poem. The confession could come from the narrator of the poem, a character overheard in the poem, or be something hinted at but not fully disclosed (or an undisclosed confession poem). Big confessions, small confessions—all are welcome.

(Note: I confess my example below is a golden shovel of a popular William Carlos Williams poem.)

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Confession Poem:

“The Golden Plums”

This is just to say I
would not have
cared you had eaten
the bread or the
golden plums–
the plums that
you knew were
my favorite in
all of the
world (and icebox)–

the plums and
the bread, which
honestly you
always were
the one probably
eating and saving
for no one but for
yourself (and breakfast)–

but it is hard to forgive
when you won’t forgive me
for the apples that they–
the children–were
quick to eat (golden delicious)
last week, and so
try to be sweet
now that you and
your stomach are so
full, but I’m left cold.

12 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 514

  2. AvatarSara McNulty

    Desktop Devils

    I’m confessin’
    to messin’
    up your desk.

    I moved things
    like your figurines
    just to be a pest.

    Pencils painstakingly arranged
    by color, I have changed
    at their request.

    I would explain, but am at a loss
    when asked why I took your Santa Claus
    and hung him by a pipe cleaner, no less.

  3. AvatarPowerUnit

    I’ve offended you
    but in the great scheme of things
    I can’t say I’m sorry,
    certainly not as sorry
    as I feel for women
    weighted under man’s religion
    who cannot protest
    and have no protection
    from your patronizing molestation,
    the kind of faith
    that would deflate
    if you all admitted
    you were wrong.

  4. AvatarRon Wright

    Confession Of A Rhymer

    I must confess I stink at free verse
    I try and try and become more terse
    Rhythm seems to help me along
    Like I’m dancing and singing a song.

    I know it might be poetic crime
    To force my thoughts searching for a rhyme
    I seem to float along like driftwood
    But rhythm and rhyme make me feel good.

  5. Avatarmadeline40

    I must confess
    that as I sit here
    as the desk light
    shines so bright
    I have to shade
    my eyes with my hand.
    While leaning over this page
    my head begins to nod
    my eyelids start to droop.
    And if I didn’t have
    this poem to write
    I’d be out cold
    with no poem
    to show at all.

  6. Avatarrlk67

    Confessions of a Perk Spender

    Last week I went on Amazon
    and bought some weather stripping.
    But I don’t even own a house,
    I did it for ‘free shipping’.

    I signed for car insurance
    though I only take the bus.
    But free stickers and a calendar
    are certainly a plus!

    I love to use my ‘miles’ cards
    who cares where Delta flies?
    I only order burgers,
    for the complimentary fries.

    My habits may sound strange,
    and I’d prefer you didn’t judge it.
    It’s not my fault, I really try
    To live within my budget!

  7. Avatartaylor graham

    CARABINER

    I confess to a fondness for the beast –
    snap-jawed, cold and slim. My first encounter,
    a lesson in rappelling: stepping backwards
    off the cliff-edge, suspended by a length of rope;
    clipped-in by carabiner to seat-harness.
    I was afraid of heights; focusing on rock-face
    as I walked down the cliff. The blessed
    carabiner held me. Many carabiners
    in a search-and-rescue life. Now, a single
    carabiner latches our ranch gate,
    clipping stockwire fence to post with its
    rigmarole of rusty chain, twists of baling wire,
    and 3 padlocks (we inherited no keys
    or combinations). We never lock the gate.
    I can tell if strangers came and went
    – the carabiner clipped wrong, at random,
    an awkward guess; not honored in its rightful
    place. Carabiner, veteran of many searches;
    my support and, I confess, my spy.

  8. Avatartripoet

    My Secrets

    I used to tell you everything
    like putting my valuables in-
    to my favorite purse. It freed me
    up to be the girlfriend
    with no problems and the daughter
    who didn’t give her parents
    headaches. Then one day,
    I saw you walking
    with my boyfriend
    and sure enough, whispering
    into my mother’s ear and her smile,
    the one reserved only for me,
    directed towards you. And when
    I looked down, missing, my purse,
    the one with the tight Native American
    weave, with little imperfection, the one
    meant to last nearly forever, gone.

  10. Avatarconnielpeters

    Word Wanderings
    (a Florette)

    I confess with trepidation
    Most poems bear no relation
    To what I can grasp with my head.
    Symbolic thoughts! I need, instead, simple and fun.

    While others write of hidden things
    Of fear dressed as gossamer wings,
    Let poems meet me where I’m at.
    Elliot’s The Waste Land falls flat, word wanderings.

  11. AvatarJason L. Martin

    Baseball at Nine (a sestina)

    My memories of baseball start with leather,
    dirt, and grass, and welts on various body
    parts. Sadly, I could not catch until I was nine.
    I blamed it on my poor eyesight, my left hand
    giant and covered in cow that could not follow
    the white bullet my big brother fired at my head.

    But there was something magical I saw in head-
    first slides into third, behind dirt clouds, leather
    tagging out a would-be base stealer. I could follow
    the scent of a hit-and-run by the way the body
    of the runner twitched toward second, his hand
    ever so slightly inching toward the bag, nine

    fingers resting on his knees, but one of those nine
    giving the plan away. Even so young, my head
    was an encyclopedia, stacks of baseball cards in hand
    soaked into my brain like resin into worn leather.
    As I grew older, that passion drew my stringy body
    to the field to endure the lumps again by a fellow

    lanky kid on the mound, who seemed to want to follow
    his heroes with a high-and-tight fastball, but I just wanted nine
    full innings on the field. In right field, I was seen by nobody.
    The coach thought I’d be safe, but just my luck, over my head
    a soaring fly ball hit far over my head, and I waved the leather
    in the air like I was hailing down a plane with my hand.

    After all, right field was a desert island, and if a better hand
    could be dealt to me than this lot in life, if I could follow
    the swings and pitches of my idols on the cards, with leather
    skin from overexposure to the sun who play a full nine
    all summer, I’d gladly take that, I thought, as the ball headed
    over my flailing reach, parents and players laughing at my body

    laid out on the grass. I was perfectly content to retire my body
    to the stands of my favorite ballpark, #2 pencil gripped in hand
    to fill out the scorecard at the 1990 Series as my team heads
    into the fabled 9th inning. Our rookie shakes at the plate, follows
    the pitch from the hurler’s hand, sees not just one ball but nine,
    grits his teeth, grips his bat, one last breath, swings at the leather

    baseball soaring over all the heads on the field, no body
    breathes, baseball now burnt leather rawhide and yarn, no hands
    will ever touch the homers I hit, legends I lived, when I was nine.

  12. Avatarheadintheclouds87

    Confession of a Free Verse Poet

    I must confess I don’t consider
    A form or rhythm to my ramblings,
    I don’t plan any pentameters
    Or stress too much over syllables.
    I just write what comes to mind
    And arrange it a manner pleasing
    To poring eyes and attentive ears,
    A freedom fruitful to creative vision.

    I’d rather let words flow as they come,
    Spare them the heinous crime
    Of being bound in forced rhyme,
    I don’t wish to be restricted
    To rhythmic parameters limited
    To certain rules and numbers…
    If a form appeals, I will attempt,
    But only if it suits a poem’s intent.

