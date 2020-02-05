Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 514

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a confession poem.
For today’s prompt, write a confession poem. The confession could come from the narrator of the poem, a character overheard in the poem, or be something hinted at but not fully disclosed (or an undisclosed confession poem). Big confessions, small confessions—all are welcome.
(Note: I confess my example below is a golden shovel of a popular William Carlos Williams poem.)
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Confession Poem:
“The Golden Plums”
This is just to say I
would not have
cared you had eaten
the bread or the
golden plums–
the plums that
you knew were
my favorite in
all of the
world (and icebox)–
the plums and
the bread, which
honestly you
always were
the one probably
eating and saving
for no one but for
yourself (and breakfast)–
but it is hard to forgive
when you won’t forgive me
for the apples that they–
the children–were
quick to eat (golden delicious)
last week, and so
try to be sweet
now that you and
your stomach are so
full, but I’m left cold.
Not For Two
confession
is not some
thing I do
my thoughts stay
wrapped up tight
far from view
maybe I
never meant
to tell you
Desktop Devils
I’m confessin’
to messin’
up your desk.
I moved things
like your figurines
just to be a pest.
Pencils painstakingly arranged
by color, I have changed
at their request.
I would explain, but am at a loss
when asked why I took your Santa Claus
and hung him by a pipe cleaner, no less.
I’ve offended you
but in the great scheme of things
I can’t say I’m sorry,
certainly not as sorry
as I feel for women
weighted under man’s religion
who cannot protest
and have no protection
from your patronizing molestation,
the kind of faith
that would deflate
if you all admitted
you were wrong.
Confession Of A Rhymer
I must confess I stink at free verse
I try and try and become more terse
Rhythm seems to help me along
Like I’m dancing and singing a song.
I know it might be poetic crime
To force my thoughts searching for a rhyme
I seem to float along like driftwood
But rhythm and rhyme make me feel good.
I must confess
that as I sit here
as the desk light
shines so bright
I have to shade
my eyes with my hand.
While leaning over this page
my head begins to nod
my eyelids start to droop.
And if I didn’t have
this poem to write
I’d be out cold
with no poem
to show at all.
Confessions of a Perk Spender
Last week I went on Amazon
and bought some weather stripping.
But I don’t even own a house,
I did it for ‘free shipping’.
I signed for car insurance
though I only take the bus.
But free stickers and a calendar
are certainly a plus!
I love to use my ‘miles’ cards
who cares where Delta flies?
I only order burgers,
for the complimentary fries.
My habits may sound strange,
and I’d prefer you didn’t judge it.
It’s not my fault, I really try
To live within my budget!
CARABINER
I confess to a fondness for the beast –
snap-jawed, cold and slim. My first encounter,
a lesson in rappelling: stepping backwards
off the cliff-edge, suspended by a length of rope;
clipped-in by carabiner to seat-harness.
I was afraid of heights; focusing on rock-face
as I walked down the cliff. The blessed
carabiner held me. Many carabiners
in a search-and-rescue life. Now, a single
carabiner latches our ranch gate,
clipping stockwire fence to post with its
rigmarole of rusty chain, twists of baling wire,
and 3 padlocks (we inherited no keys
or combinations). We never lock the gate.
I can tell if strangers came and went
– the carabiner clipped wrong, at random,
an awkward guess; not honored in its rightful
place. Carabiner, veteran of many searches;
my support and, I confess, my spy.
My Secrets
I used to tell you everything
like putting my valuables in-
to my favorite purse. It freed me
up to be the girlfriend
with no problems and the daughter
who didn’t give her parents
headaches. Then one day,
I saw you walking
with my boyfriend
and sure enough, whispering
into my mother’s ear and her smile,
the one reserved only for me,
directed towards you. And when
I looked down, missing, my purse,
the one with the tight Native American
weave, with little imperfection, the one
meant to last nearly forever, gone.
Robert, I love your poem today. “Golden Plums” is both whimsical and deep. I love those type of poems.
You have inspired me to try one.
Word Wanderings
(a Florette)
I confess with trepidation
Most poems bear no relation
To what I can grasp with my head.
Symbolic thoughts! I need, instead, simple and fun.
While others write of hidden things
Of fear dressed as gossamer wings,
Let poems meet me where I’m at.
Elliot’s The Waste Land falls flat, word wanderings.
Baseball at Nine (a sestina)
My memories of baseball start with leather,
dirt, and grass, and welts on various body
parts. Sadly, I could not catch until I was nine.
I blamed it on my poor eyesight, my left hand
giant and covered in cow that could not follow
the white bullet my big brother fired at my head.
But there was something magical I saw in head-
first slides into third, behind dirt clouds, leather
tagging out a would-be base stealer. I could follow
the scent of a hit-and-run by the way the body
of the runner twitched toward second, his hand
ever so slightly inching toward the bag, nine
fingers resting on his knees, but one of those nine
giving the plan away. Even so young, my head
was an encyclopedia, stacks of baseball cards in hand
soaked into my brain like resin into worn leather.
As I grew older, that passion drew my stringy body
to the field to endure the lumps again by a fellow
lanky kid on the mound, who seemed to want to follow
his heroes with a high-and-tight fastball, but I just wanted nine
full innings on the field. In right field, I was seen by nobody.
The coach thought I’d be safe, but just my luck, over my head
a soaring fly ball hit far over my head, and I waved the leather
in the air like I was hailing down a plane with my hand.
After all, right field was a desert island, and if a better hand
could be dealt to me than this lot in life, if I could follow
the swings and pitches of my idols on the cards, with leather
skin from overexposure to the sun who play a full nine
all summer, I’d gladly take that, I thought, as the ball headed
over my flailing reach, parents and players laughing at my body
laid out on the grass. I was perfectly content to retire my body
to the stands of my favorite ballpark, #2 pencil gripped in hand
to fill out the scorecard at the 1990 Series as my team heads
into the fabled 9th inning. Our rookie shakes at the plate, follows
the pitch from the hurler’s hand, sees not just one ball but nine,
grits his teeth, grips his bat, one last breath, swings at the leather
baseball soaring over all the heads on the field, no body
breathes, baseball now burnt leather rawhide and yarn, no hands
will ever touch the homers I hit, legends I lived, when I was nine.
Confession of a Free Verse Poet
I must confess I don’t consider
A form or rhythm to my ramblings,
I don’t plan any pentameters
Or stress too much over syllables.
I just write what comes to mind
And arrange it a manner pleasing
To poring eyes and attentive ears,
A freedom fruitful to creative vision.
I’d rather let words flow as they come,
Spare them the heinous crime
Of being bound in forced rhyme,
I don’t wish to be restricted
To rhythmic parameters limited
To certain rules and numbers…
If a form appeals, I will attempt,
But only if it suits a poem’s intent.