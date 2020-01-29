Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 513

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a puzzle poem.

For today’s prompt, write a puzzle poem. Your poem can be about putting together a puzzle, figuring out a puzzle, or puzzling your way through a tricky situation. Physical puzzles, of course, are welcome, but so are psychological and emotional puzzles.

*****

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Puzzle Poem:

“Strategy”

I always start with edge pieces

before moving to the inside.

Maybe because the edge teases,

I always start with the edge pieces.

Thinking that all order ceases

if I can’t firm up the outside,

I always start with edge pieces

before moving to the inside.