Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 512

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a disappointment poem.
For today’s prompt, write a disappointment poem. I want you to look over past disappointments and write a poem or three. It could be about the disappointment of losing a game, failing a test, or being stood up on a date. Hopefully, this prompt isn’t disappointing, but it can lead to a poem if it is.
Here’s my attempt at a Disappointment Poem:
“Expectation”
When he unwrapped his prize,
you could see it in his eyes
before his lips began to curl
and his tears were unfurled.
she said
i can’t feel the baby.
24 hours later
my little blue boy was born
and buried.
Disappointment
Is written on your face
Every time you remember
We are not
Together.
I don’t forget,
But sometimes I can
Pretend
For a while,
But either way,
Eventually,
Life reminds us
And we are
Disappointed.
Love the ending of this poem
Sometimes You Need Snow
its transformative whiteness
the blankness of its canvass
that makes you want to get out
that set of charcoal pencils
the ones where you could peel
the papery wrappings to extend
the thick leads before sketching
something new on a clean page
So as sleet builds and brown
stubble spikes through
in jagged spears of irony
the day folds under its own
weight of disappointment rife
with shriveled bittersweet
blackened buckbrush slickened seed
a certain sullenness in the constant
drip and slide where fallen leaves
sag in sodden swirls and birds
snatch the odd bite from a head
of giant sedum bending beneath
the ice before fleeing to firs
and some momentary shelter
nothing to be seen here that
wasn’t present yesterday
when you listened to the forecast
with the TV already out and hoped
for some warming blanket to fall
from leaden clouds that would
drape these autumn leftovers
in pristine wonder and now
you’re left with only this
endless spit and ping to top
your growing list of disappointments.
BACK DOOR
The front door wasn’t locked
but blocked by great crowds gathered
the hear arguments of state.
Loudspeakers, press photographers.
Too much jostling and noise.
Disappointed? I went around back –
past the outskirts, to a taller castle hill –
found the back-door that kin use.
A rough trail climbing. I left
the common path as a searcher must.
Incense cedar, red-bark madrone.
Wild vines buttressing oaks
in a ravine; fallen trees creating natural
bridges without blueprint or specs.
I kept climbing, to what a view –
far below, the crowds dispersing
to city loud. Blue sky absorbed all
their sound.
Attitudes are grapes
on a table in a bowl
eat them for their flavor
or let them sit and foul.
Your vote is a gift
bought with a sword
paid with pools of blood
but you ignore it with a word.
Your life is so precious
you keep it to yourself,
but your legacy’s a relic
rotting on a shelf.
Wisdom
In those days
of rage and anger,
I easily found ways
to get upset, disjointed.
Now, I know my mind,
seek the longest line,
with the chattiest clerk,
the customer who’s the biggest jerk,
and am never disappointed.
Tanka
my little brother
remembers my birthday
with chocolates…
the box full to the brim
of shiny empty wrappers
I like this, sounds just like what a little brother would do
this poem didnt
turn out quite
how id imagined
id say its a bit
of a disappointment
and i love it for that.
LETDOWN
Mimi Roarke was a tart and a flirt
who had hots for a fellow named Bert;
she saw streams of romance
in his smoldering glance,
but she blanched when her Bert shed his shirt.
*laughing*
Losing is for…
The fans gasped
As the clock stopped
The game ending came
People left mumbling
Under their breath
Forty to nothing
The score board
Said it all