Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 512

By: |

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a disappointment poem.

For today’s prompt, write a disappointment poem. I want you to look over past disappointments and write a poem or three. It could be about the disappointment of losing a game, failing a test, or being stood up on a date. Hopefully, this prompt isn’t disappointing, but it can lead to a poem if it is.

*****

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Disappointment Poem:

“Expectation”

When he unwrapped his prize,
you could see it in his eyes
before his lips began to curl
and his tears were unfurled.

13 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 512

  2. Avatarseamuscorleone

    Disappointment

    Is written on your face
    Every time you remember
    We are not
    Together.

    I don’t forget,
    But sometimes I can
    Pretend
    For a while,

    But either way,
    Eventually,
    Life reminds us
    And we are
    Disappointed.

  4. AvatarAnthony94

    Sometimes You Need Snow

    its transformative whiteness
    the blankness of its canvass
    that makes you want to get out
    that set of charcoal pencils
    the ones where you could peel
    the papery wrappings to extend
    the thick leads before sketching
    something new on a clean page

    So as sleet builds and brown
    stubble spikes through
    in jagged spears of irony
    the day folds under its own
    weight of disappointment rife
    with shriveled bittersweet
    blackened buckbrush slickened seed

    a certain sullenness in the constant
    drip and slide where fallen leaves
    sag in sodden swirls and birds
    snatch the odd bite from a head
    of giant sedum bending beneath
    the ice before fleeing to firs
    and some momentary shelter

    nothing to be seen here that
    wasn’t present yesterday
    when you listened to the forecast
    with the TV already out and hoped
    for some warming blanket to fall
    from leaden clouds that would
    drape these autumn leftovers
    in pristine wonder and now
    you’re left with only this
    endless spit and ping to top
    your growing list of disappointments.

  5. Avatartaylor graham

    BACK DOOR

    The front door wasn’t locked
    but blocked by great crowds gathered
    the hear arguments of state.
    Loudspeakers, press photographers.
    Too much jostling and noise.
    Disappointed? I went around back –
    past the outskirts, to a taller castle hill –
    found the back-door that kin use.
    A rough trail climbing. I left
    the common path as a searcher must.
    Incense cedar, red-bark madrone.
    Wild vines buttressing oaks
    in a ravine; fallen trees creating natural
    bridges without blueprint or specs.
    I kept climbing, to what a view –
    far below, the crowds dispersing
    to city loud. Blue sky absorbed all
    their sound.

  6. AvatarPowerUnit

    Attitudes are grapes
    on a table in a bowl
    eat them for their flavor
    or let them sit and foul.

    Your vote is a gift
    bought with a sword
    paid with pools of blood
    but you ignore it with a word.

    Your life is so precious
    you keep it to yourself,
    but your legacy’s a relic
    rotting on a shelf.

  10. AvatarPressOn

    LETDOWN

    Mimi Roarke was a tart and a flirt
    who had hots for a fellow named Bert;
    she saw streams of romance
    in his smoldering glance,
    but she blanched when her Bert shed his shirt.

  11. Avatarkhoward

    Losing is for…

    The fans gasped
    As the clock stopped
    The game ending came
    People left mumbling
    Under their breath
    Forty to nothing
    The score board
    Said it all

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.