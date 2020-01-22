Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 512

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a disappointment poem.

For today’s prompt, write a disappointment poem. I want you to look over past disappointments and write a poem or three. It could be about the disappointment of losing a game, failing a test, or being stood up on a date. Hopefully, this prompt isn’t disappointing, but it can lead to a poem if it is.

Here’s my attempt at a Disappointment Poem:

“Expectation”

When he unwrapped his prize,

you could see it in his eyes

before his lips began to curl

and his tears were unfurled.