Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 511

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a motto poem.
For today’s prompt, write a motto poem. The poem could a short senryu that captures your motto or use your motto to structure a golden shovel (like my example below). Of course, you could also place a motto in the title of your poem or mention it in the poem itself.
Here’s my attempt at a Motto Poem:
“Don’t”
Whatever is getting you down, don’t
let it dictate the terms of your worry.
Instead, chase what you need to be
incredibly and miraculously happy.
On Finding My Motto
I’ve heard of sayings making up a man,
of flesh and bone turned twisting, timeworn word.
I’ve yet to find one I can understand.
I’ve yet to hear one I have never heard.
The language always falls a little short
of giving me the fleeting style of life.
Perhaps it shows that I am just the sort
to welcome both the wonder and the strife.
I’ve found that it sets my own soul ablaze
to see another soul shaped like a phrase.
MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU, by Walter J Wojtanik
The temple has been defaced.
There is no trace of life to be seen.
True, the hills are green and you’ve seen
holograms in the archives.
But you can feel it! It surrounds you.
It confounds you that something
so strong within you can run
so hot and cold, so light and dark!
The stark reality is you are the last
man standing. Commanding your force
of one. No one would have blamed you
for eschewing your ancient weapon
and hokey religion and flying Solo
with a blaster at your side.
But now you hide among the ruins,
stewing over every bad turn you take.
Make no mistake, you are the balance.
Under the valance of doubt and darkness
you hearken back to the farm
where you were just a naïve and charming boy.
Your father should have warned you,
but you would have resisted anyway.
You’ve climbed the stairs to your new station,
to bring order to this planet nation. And the galaxy.
Your new adventure awaits!