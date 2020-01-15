Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 511

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a motto poem.

For today’s prompt, write a motto poem. The poem could a short senryu that captures your motto or use your motto to structure a golden shovel (like my example below). Of course, you could also place a motto in the title of your poem or mention it in the poem itself.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Motto Poem:

“Don’t”

Whatever is getting you down, don’t

let it dictate the terms of your worry.

Instead, chase what you need to be

incredibly and miraculously happy.