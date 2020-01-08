Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 510

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a this blank poem.
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “This (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “This Friday,” “This Pair of Scissors,” “This Game,” and/or “This Boat.” There are so many possibilities for this prompt.
Here’s my attempt at a This Blank Poem:
“This Moment, Curled in Bed”
This moment, curled in bed,
is more important
than a thousand deadlines
or the latest news or history
interpreted a thousand ways
by the world and its
never-ending need
to turn and burn
and never learn.
this president is…
(tawddgyrch cadwynog)
(2020 challenge)
gonna kill us
future looks grim
because of him
he’s done plenty
of treasonous
acts on a whim
vote him out in
2020
This Woman
This woman is the past,
The was, the were,
The only sometimes, the
Not anymore.
That woman is the may be,
The could be,
The I’d like to taste,
The cracks I cannot
Yet see.
The really special ones are
The ones who
Remain,
One way or another.
THIS CRAZY
Upside down & inside out.
I have no doubt.
Wright is wrong & wrong is wright.
Must we be polite.
Everybody knows,
the man is CRAZY!
This Blank
It’s a puzzle
the daily crossword
blank squares to be
filled and some with circles
inside or grayed out but
blank until pen or pencil
posits letters words
phrases adages
but between words
blank blanks lurk
black lines and patterns
some square Rorschach
testing testing until
sirens sound and pencils
clatter as the mind
goes blank.
THIS GRACEFUL STUMBLE
You told me about her, greeter
at the door to the boutique. “Almost Mermaid
of Mostly Buttons” you call her. Improv dressform
mannequin in aqua satin girdled with all sorts
of fasteners like shells beached at high tide.
Downtown on a windy anchorage day
I walked as if the sidewalk tided underfoot,
and there she was, figurehead at the small shop’s
door. Mermaid indeed, her long, aqua-spray
skirt sheathed about her ankles,
how could she walk without stumbling?
Who made her? A work of art in her fashion,
one of a kind. Ocean-dreaming, right here
on winter concrete. I pulled my parka
tighter and kept on walking,
careful not to step on sidewalk cracks.
This is an Edit
I’ve been thinking
about war, lately.
In truth, it seems,
I am always thinking
about it, even have it
in my dreams.
I’ve been thinking how,
no one hates war
more than the warrior,
true then, still true now.
When we were kids,
we played war,
gave it a new name,
like Combat or Battle Cry,
then as teens, some saw
what it was really for,
gave it a new name,
like self defense or patriotism.
Now older, we know,
how foolish to ever
think it a game.
This is the truth:
it is always the wrong choice.
Peace.
In.
The.
Valley.
Please.
THIS HOUSE
She walked through the house.
Empty rooms mocked the spirit
of the lives lived there.
THIS POEM IS IS A PIKU, NOT A PIKER
It big things
come
in disguises.
Pardon the brain cramp…
The poem should read:
Some big things
come
in disguises.