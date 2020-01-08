Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 510

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a this blank poem.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “This (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “This Friday,” “This Pair of Scissors,” “This Game,” and/or “This Boat.” There are so many possibilities for this prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a This Blank Poem:

“This Moment, Curled in Bed”

This moment, curled in bed,
is more important
than a thousand deadlines
or the latest news or history
interpreted a thousand ways
by the world and its
never-ending need
to turn and burn
and never learn.

10 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 510

  2. Avatarseamuscorleone

    This Woman

    This woman is the past,
    The was, the were,
    The only sometimes, the
    Not anymore.

    That woman is the may be,
    The could be,
    The I’d like to taste,
    The cracks I cannot
    Yet see.

    The really special ones are
    The ones who
    Remain,
    One way or another.

  4. AvatarAnthony94

    This Blank

    It’s a puzzle
    the daily crossword
    blank squares to be
    filled and some with circles
    inside or grayed out but
    blank until pen or pencil
    posits letters words
    phrases adages

    but between words
    blank blanks lurk
    black lines and patterns
    some square Rorschach
    testing testing until
    sirens sound and pencils
    clatter as the mind

    goes blank.

  5. Avatartaylor graham

    THIS GRACEFUL STUMBLE

    You told me about her, greeter
    at the door to the boutique. “Almost Mermaid
    of Mostly Buttons” you call her. Improv dressform
    mannequin in aqua satin girdled with all sorts
    of fasteners like shells beached at high tide.
    Downtown on a windy anchorage day
    I walked as if the sidewalk tided underfoot,
    and there she was, figurehead at the small shop’s
    door. Mermaid indeed, her long, aqua-spray
    skirt sheathed about her ankles,
    how could she walk without stumbling?
    Who made her? A work of art in her fashion,
    one of a kind. Ocean-dreaming, right here
    on winter concrete. I pulled my parka
    tighter and kept on walking,
    careful not to step on sidewalk cracks.

  6. AvatarDaniel Paicopulos

    This is an Edit

    I’ve been thinking
    about war, lately.
    In truth, it seems,
    I am always thinking
    about it, even have it
    in my dreams.
    I’ve been thinking how,
    no one hates war
    more than the warrior,
    true then, still true now.
    When we were kids,
    we played war,
    gave it a new name,
    like Combat or Battle Cry,
    then as teens, some saw
    what it was really for,
    gave it a new name,
    like self defense or patriotism.
    Now older, we know,
    how foolish to ever
    think it a game.
    This is the truth:
    it is always the wrong choice.
    Peace.
    In.
    The.
    Valley.
    Please.

COMMENT

