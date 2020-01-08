Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 510

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a this blank poem.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “This (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “This Friday,” “This Pair of Scissors,” “This Game,” and/or “This Boat.” There are so many possibilities for this prompt.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a This Blank Poem:

“This Moment, Curled in Bed”

This moment, curled in bed,

is more important

than a thousand deadlines

or the latest news or history

interpreted a thousand ways

by the world and its

never-ending need

to turn and burn

and never learn.