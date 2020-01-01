Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 509

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a new year poem.

Happy 2020, everyone! It’s not every week (or year), that one of these prompts falls on the first of the year, so let’s take advantage of it.

For today’s prompt, write a new year poem. It could be about the celebrations last night. Or the poem could cover resolutions for 2020, college football bowl games, or enjoying a fresh start. Whatever your direction, happy New Year’s Day!

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a New Year Poem:

“happy with myself”

no resolutions trouble me

when the year turns over again

what i am i will always be

& no resolutions for me

i’ll take whatever comes you see

& pray for whatever luck sends

no resolutions trouble me

as the year turns over again