Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 508

By: |

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a celebration poem.

For today’s prompt, write a celebration poem. Some people find something to celebrate every day of the year. Others save their celebrations for special occasions. Still others refrain from celebrating at all. Regardless of your persuasion, this week’s prompt implores you to weigh in on celebrations in one way or another.

Here’s my attempt at a Celebration Poem:

“football season”

i know many who criticize
players who do a celebration
after every sack and catch
or even after interceptions

but i believe it’s all in fun
when they act like happy clowns
especially when they do a dance
after each and every touchdown

One thought on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 508

  1. AvatarPowerUnit

    Forever

    It is a quiet Christmas day at the end
    the peninsula a second home out
    on the North Atlantic shore, the ocean
    a cold steel gray singing its dreary song
    of creation and destruction, of new
    beginnings and old ends, not just man-made
    but the natural entropy of all;
    I write some lines with my new fountain pen
    and I know even words have their ends
    and this hope will certainly fade away,
    but then four deer march across the yard
    and remind me that life still riles this planet
    and despite our failings and imperfections
    there are larger forces pushing us forward, forever.

COMMENT

