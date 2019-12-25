Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 508

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a celebration poem.

For today’s prompt, write a celebration poem. Some people find something to celebrate every day of the year. Others save their celebrations for special occasions. Still others refrain from celebrating at all. Regardless of your persuasion, this week’s prompt implores you to weigh in on celebrations in one way or another.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Celebration Poem:

“football season”

i know many who criticize

players who do a celebration

after every sack and catch

or even after interceptions

but i believe it’s all in fun

when they act like happy clowns

especially when they do a dance

after each and every touchdown