Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 507

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a winter poem.

For today’s prompt, write a winter poem. I know winter doesn’t officially start for a few more days, but this morning is about as cold as it gets in Georgia. So let’s poem about longer nights, colder winds, and maybe even snow. And if you live in the southern hemisphere, try to remember those winter days as you sit poolside or enjoy a nice day at the park.

(10 best winter poems for poets and lovers of poetry.)

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Winter Poem:

“missed, remembered”

maybe i’m just forgetting

but i thought i was in love

when she balled that snow & threw it

without wearing any gloves

then she smiled & said something

i thought i’d never forget

“gloves will only keep you warmer

until the melt makes them wet”

then she jumped in a snow drift

asking me to do the same

but i froze inside my warmness

& have just myself to blame