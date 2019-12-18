Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 507

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a winter poem.
For today’s prompt, write a winter poem. I know winter doesn’t officially start for a few more days, but this morning is about as cold as it gets in Georgia. So let’s poem about longer nights, colder winds, and maybe even snow. And if you live in the southern hemisphere, try to remember those winter days as you sit poolside or enjoy a nice day at the park.
(10 best winter poems for poets and lovers of poetry.)
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.
Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Winter Poem:
“missed, remembered”
maybe i’m just forgetting
but i thought i was in love
when she balled that snow & threw it
without wearing any gloves
then she smiled & said something
i thought i’d never forget
“gloves will only keep you warmer
until the melt makes them wet”
then she jumped in a snow drift
asking me to do the same
but i froze inside my warmness
& have just myself to blame
Winter Guilt
Seventy degrees
Sunny with a breeze
Stealing
Sunshine like some thieves
Lifting what they please
Feeling
Guilty while the east
Suffers through a freeze
Chilling
WINTER LURKS
Behind the Rockies,
Winter lurks impatiently.
Tickling the land
while winds rise and flurries float,
The Great Lakes will slowly freeze.
OUTDOORS AT TEN BELOW
The Winterses on wintry days
revel in the uncommon cold;
no depth of freeze can ever faze
the Winterses on wintry days,
for they unleash their winsome ways,
enjoying winter’s hoary scold.
The Winterses on wintry days
revel in the uncommon cold.
THE COYOTE AND THE RABBIT
Listen to Coyote, howling
at the Moon, his song reverberating
through canyon haze-lit tonight,
Cold Moon of December between storms,
its rabbit-face misty as myth. Rabbit
that Coyote chased till it jumped so high
it landed on the Moon, and there
it stays. Mocking? They say, Coyote
howls at Moon because he loves
that Rabbit he chased so fervently.
Could it be frustration, not love,
makes Coyote howl? No more rabbits
on this land. Does Coyote howl
for love of the chase
that is no more? I step outside
into cold damp December.
Gaze upward. Inscrutable, the misty-
myth face of Moon. Even after
lunar landings, and Man walking
on Moon – Coyote and I
stop in our earthly tracks and howl.
It’s natural.