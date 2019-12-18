Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 507

By: |

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a winter poem.

For today’s prompt, write a winter poem. I know winter doesn’t officially start for a few more days, but this morning is about as cold as it gets in Georgia. So let’s poem about longer nights, colder winds, and maybe even snow. And if you live in the southern hemisphere, try to remember those winter days as you sit poolside or enjoy a nice day at the park.

(10 best winter poems for poets and lovers of poetry.)

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Winter Poem:

“missed, remembered”

maybe i’m just forgetting
but i thought i was in love
when she balled that snow & threw it
without wearing any gloves

then she smiled & said something
i thought i’d never forget
“gloves will only keep you warmer
until the melt makes them wet”

then she jumped in a snow drift
asking me to do the same
but i froze inside my warmness
& have just myself to blame

4 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 507

  1. Avatarcrtv_out_lit

    Winter Guilt

    Seventy degrees
    Sunny with a breeze
    Stealing
    Sunshine like some thieves
    Lifting what they please
    Feeling
    Guilty while the east
    Suffers through a freeze
    Chilling

  3. AvatarPressOn

    OUTDOORS AT TEN BELOW

    The Winterses on wintry days
    revel in the uncommon cold;
    no depth of freeze can ever faze
    the Winterses on wintry days,
    for they unleash their winsome ways,
    enjoying winter’s hoary scold.
    The Winterses on wintry days
    revel in the uncommon cold.

  4. Avatartaylor graham

    THE COYOTE AND THE RABBIT

    Listen to Coyote, howling
    at the Moon, his song reverberating
    through canyon haze-lit tonight,
    Cold Moon of December between storms,
    its rabbit-face misty as myth. Rabbit
    that Coyote chased till it jumped so high
    it landed on the Moon, and there
    it stays. Mocking? They say, Coyote
    howls at Moon because he loves
    that Rabbit he chased so fervently.
    Could it be frustration, not love,
    makes Coyote howl? No more rabbits
    on this land. Does Coyote howl
    for love of the chase
    that is no more? I step outside
    into cold damp December.
    Gaze upward. Inscrutable, the misty-
    myth face of Moon. Even after
    lunar landings, and Man walking
    on Moon – Coyote and I
    stop in our earthly tracks and howl.
    It’s natural.

