Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 506

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a composer poem.
For today’s prompt, pick a composer, make him or her the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible composers could include “Ludwig van Beethoven,” “Johann Sebastian Bach,” and “Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.” Or you could get more contemporary with composers like “John Williams,” “Meredith Monk,” and “Unsuk Chin.” Or even go with songwriters like “Billy Joel,” “Kate Bush,” and “Kim Deal.”
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.
Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Composer Poem:
“Frederic Chopin”
waltz in c sharp minor
is about as good as it gets
for me when talking music
even though it’s only piano
i feel a range of emotions
& life & mortality & the pursuit
of everything & nothing
& remembering & yearning &
then i catch myself wondering
if there’s still so much left
before thinking no it could all end
this life & now is the time
to say everything & nothing
& open my arms & dance
for a moment throwing open
my arms & letting it rush over me
in one glorious finale