Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 506

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a composer poem.

For today’s prompt, pick a composer, make him or her the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible composers could include “Ludwig van Beethoven,” “Johann Sebastian Bach,” and “Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.” Or you could get more contemporary with composers like “John Williams,” “Meredith Monk,” and “Unsuk Chin.” Or even go with songwriters like “Billy Joel,” “Kate Bush,” and “Kim Deal.”

*****

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Composer Poem:

“Frederic Chopin”

waltz in c sharp minor

is about as good as it gets

for me when talking music

even though it’s only piano

i feel a range of emotions

& life & mortality & the pursuit

of everything & nothing

& remembering & yearning &

then i catch myself wondering

if there’s still so much left

before thinking no it could all end

this life & now is the time

to say everything & nothing

& open my arms & dance

for a moment throwing open

my arms & letting it rush over me

in one glorious finale