Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 505

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a possible poem.
For today’s prompt, write a possible poem. I often hear—sometimes from my own mouth—about things that are impossible. However, we wouldn’t have air travel, medicine, or the internet if people didn’t go beyond impossible and dream up things that are possible. Needless to say, there are an infinite number of possibilities for this week’s prompt.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.
Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Possible Poem:
“c’est possible”
it may be possible to drive
flying cars and to live on mars
perhaps one day we will find
we can move objects with our minds
or we’ll be able to move our souls
into various robotic bowls
anything is possible it’s true
except me ceasing to love you
Possible
My first association with this word is
Impossible,
Like I can’t hold the idea that we’re possible
Without reminding myself that we’re
Not,
But I also think this opens a kind of
Possibility,
Because when I leave the past
Where it is, I can be more fully
In the moment.
Possibility of You
I see a possibility
of you and me- Infinity.
Wonder how I got so wise
to wish on stars – admire skies?
I guess when you have suffered loss
one contemplates life and its deep cost.
That’s when I changed from casting down
And look at now with whom I’ve found.