Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 505

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a possible poem.

For today’s prompt, write a possible poem. I often hear—sometimes from my own mouth—about things that are impossible. However, we wouldn’t have air travel, medicine, or the internet if people didn’t go beyond impossible and dream up things that are possible. Needless to say, there are an infinite number of possibilities for this week’s prompt.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Possible Poem:

“c’est possible”

it may be possible to drive

flying cars and to live on mars

perhaps one day we will find

we can move objects with our minds

or we’ll be able to move our souls

into various robotic bowls

anything is possible it’s true

except me ceasing to love you