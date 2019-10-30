Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 504

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a tomorrow poem.
For today’s prompt, write a tomorrow poem. For me, tomorrow is the last day of October, which means the day after tomorrow is the beginning of the November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge. But a tomorrow poem could be exciting, terrifying, hopeful, hopeless, or unknown.
Here’s my attempt at a Tomorrow Poem:
“procrastinate”
there’s a word for it
that feeling that comes
over me when i nearly
begin to do something
productive in relation
to an action i’ve been
putting off forever
JAM TODAY
Today’s the day for all-out ways
that realize an aspiration;
tomorrow is the best of days
for doing things in moderation.
Undone Chores
“I’ll do it tomorrow, dear.”
Another undone chore.
Unless he gets his arse in gear
it’ll be “tomorrow, dear” once more.
He thinks I’ll get fed up before long,
and fix everything myself.
But my principles are much more strong
than dripping tap or sloping shelf.
I think I’ll follow his idle lead,
no meals or laundry done today.
He bleats about a shirt he’ll need.
“I’ll do it tomorrow, dear,” I say.
i can only hope
to spend each new day better
than the one before
Will be
Tomorrow will be today
Today will be yesterday
Then it is yesteryear
Tomorrow will come
Will it be here with sun
Or will the rain come
Hope or hopeless
But a rainbow will come
today write a tomorrow poem
it’s still early
close to 8 in the morning
and the sky still sort of gray
and the air still speaking bitter
it’s still early
the sidewalks aren’t awake yet
i’m one of maybe ten
to tap my soles along them
their leafy autumn skin
still largely undisturbed
still pristine despite the death
it’s still early
i sip some hostile drink
flip through the pages of a book
i can’t yet comprehend
it’s still early
i haven’t even said hello
to that rotund yellow goddess
she marks the coming of the day
she’s peeking gingerly
above a parking lot,
beyond that above a little grass
it’s still early
today is still swaddled
maybe still living parasitically
in the womb of yesterday
it’s still early
i’m barely bothered to
understand the now
how could i tomorrow
A FRESH NEW TOMORROW, by Walter J Wojtanik
Salubrious salutations resonate
on this early autumn day,
the showers reigns down
in waves cleansing waters.
I hear your voice echo against
my skin, my pate, red from shouts
of your raucous oration.
I hold my station as you continue
the tirade of this rain swept morn.
And as night will draw nigh I shall hear your soft
sigh, your sweet farewell; your promise
of a fresh new tomorrow. Your whispers
ease my sorrows and caress my soul,
touching my heart with your lilting goodnight.
A new day awaits. Every new tomorrow
is a fresh opportunity to succeed.
It is indeed fresh and new.