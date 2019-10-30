Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 504

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a tomorrow poem.

For today’s prompt, write a tomorrow poem. For me, tomorrow is the last day of October, which means the day after tomorrow is the beginning of the November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge. But a tomorrow poem could be exciting, terrifying, hopeful, hopeless, or unknown.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Tomorrow Poem:

“procrastinate”

there’s a word for it

that feeling that comes

over me when i nearly

begin to do something

productive in relation

to an action i’ve been

putting off forever