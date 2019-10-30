Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 504

By: |

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a tomorrow poem.

For today’s prompt, write a tomorrow poem. For me, tomorrow is the last day of October, which means the day after tomorrow is the beginning of the November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge. But a tomorrow poem could be exciting, terrifying, hopeful, hopeless, or unknown.

*****

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Tomorrow Poem:

“procrastinate”

there’s a word for it
that feeling that comes
over me when i nearly
begin to do something
productive in relation
to an action i’ve been
putting off forever

6 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 504

  2. AvatarTracy Davidson

    Undone Chores

    “I’ll do it tomorrow, dear.”
    Another undone chore.
    Unless he gets his arse in gear
    it’ll be “tomorrow, dear” once more.

    He thinks I’ll get fed up before long,
    and fix everything myself.
    But my principles are much more strong
    than dripping tap or sloping shelf.

    I think I’ll follow his idle lead,
    no meals or laundry done today.
    He bleats about a shirt he’ll need.
    “I’ll do it tomorrow, dear,” I say.

  4. Avatarkhoward

    Will be

    Tomorrow will be today
    Today will be yesterday
    Then it is yesteryear
    Tomorrow will come
    Will it be here with sun
    Or will the rain come
    Hope or hopeless
    But a rainbow will come

  5. AvatarNot-Only But-Also Riley

    today write a tomorrow poem

    it’s still early
    close to 8 in the morning
    and the sky still sort of gray
    and the air still speaking bitter

    it’s still early
    the sidewalks aren’t awake yet
    i’m one of maybe ten
    to tap my soles along them

    their leafy autumn skin
    still largely undisturbed
    still pristine despite the death

    it’s still early
    i sip some hostile drink
    flip through the pages of a book
    i can’t yet comprehend

    it’s still early
    i haven’t even said hello
    to that rotund yellow goddess
    she marks the coming of the day

    she’s peeking gingerly
    above a parking lot,
    beyond that above a little grass

    it’s still early
    today is still swaddled
    maybe still living parasitically
    in the womb of yesterday

    it’s still early
    i’m barely bothered to
    understand the now
    how could i tomorrow

  6. AvatarWalter J Wojtanik

    A FRESH NEW TOMORROW, by Walter J Wojtanik

    Salubrious salutations resonate
    on this early autumn day,
    the showers reigns down
    in waves cleansing waters.
    I hear your voice echo against
    my skin, my pate, red from shouts
    of your raucous oration.
    I hold my station as you continue
    the tirade of this rain swept morn.
    And as night will draw nigh I shall hear your soft
    sigh, your sweet farewell; your promise
    of a fresh new tomorrow. Your whispers
    ease my sorrows and caress my soul,
    touching my heart with your lilting goodnight.
    A new day awaits. Every new tomorrow
    is a fresh opportunity to succeed.
    It is indeed fresh and new.

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.