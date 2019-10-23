Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 503

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write my blank poem.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “My (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “My Funny Valentine,” “My Annoying Parents,” “My Loving Wife,” “My Uncontrollable Urges,” and so on. There are so many possibilities.

*****

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a My Blank Poem:

“my final words”

my final words

i hope

will not be spoken

in anger

or anguish

or be a random request

for more food

but rather

an acknowledgement

of another’s talent

or worth

in my life

as it is

about to end