Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 503

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write my blank poem.
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “My (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “My Funny Valentine,” “My Annoying Parents,” “My Loving Wife,” “My Uncontrollable Urges,” and so on. There are so many possibilities.
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.
Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.
Here’s my attempt at a My Blank Poem:
“my final words”
my final words
i hope
will not be spoken
in anger
or anguish
or be a random request
for more food
but rather
an acknowledgement
of another’s talent
or worth
in my life
as it is
about to end
My Notes To Self #2
1. coffee shower read news— write
2. shower coffee read news write see shrink
3. coffee shower read news write pills
4. coffee shower pills write
5. coffee pills write
6. coffee write pills
7. water pills
8. water pills
9. water pills shower
10 coffee shower pills
11 coffee shower pills write
Notes to Self #3
Stolen poem
A kind of mad(ness)
Texture your verbs
Ambition bit her
Contaminated
More than blue
Shorten the story
Hemlock she had drunk
Leaves on water
Embossed sky
Resist closure
Nervous noises
—without
—stop
MY “TREES”, by Walter J Wojtanik
Here I sit far from conflicted,
a rhyming woodman mired in trees;
my poetry and my carpentry.
Finding my way through
my words and woods.
My words flow, naturally
filling my pages with a means
to express and caress hearts
with the strength of thought
and my conviction. My father
taught me to express equally
with wood; the Master Carpenter’s
page, transformed and preserved.
The beauty of trees lives on
after finding their rest. Respect
is learned in the embrace of trees.
My poetry and my carpentry,
creative expression in word and wood.
My work is never done.
My Puppy
He looks at me
as though
wondering
if he should keep me
suspicious why
I’ve no fur
No matter
cell phone
camera
angle
he finds a cute
p
o
s
e.
He was suppose to be
the perfect size
for an apartment,
he the runt of a 9 pup liter
now at six months, 50 pounds.
He aims to surprise.
Sometimes he gets confused
like when he chewed up his dog bed
the stuffing spread out on the floor
like snowed on grass.
He tugs the leash
when he walks me,
likes taking charge.
“wuf”
My Bones
My bones live in the next county,
on a some rocky beach that
slashes its ice-curved waves
against my toes. My bones
that sting from salty teeth,
from wind and shredded flags.
I’m atangle in herring nets and
briny foam that holds my
old bones imprisoned here in
seaborne songs, and sonnets
from a hundred years gone.
My bones that only wish to sit
away from this rocky beach
can’t find my willing heart.
My Dragon
my lips trace the tail
of your red dragon tattoo…
how the flame of passion burns
MY RAMBLE
I’ve got the place to myself this crisp
fall morning, oak leaves
more tarnished than brilliant till sun
bursts through. Sun says, forget
mortgages and lessors, the land is here.
A breeze says, crumple contracts
in one fist, let them fly. Take the path
that runs between cattail lagoon
and blackberry bramble – brittle, wizened,
bound for enchanted winter sleep.
Creek’s no more than a trickle after rain.
No swarming hum of bugs; swallows
have gone south. Still, the path
pulls me deeper into day.
I print my steps in a sentence of dust.
My Toes
(an imayo)
My toes are under cover, they’re getting toasty.
You wonder why I do not pull the covers off?
Yes, that would be logical, but the cat’s about,
Stalking my toes like a mouse. He likes to bite them.
MY WORDS, by Walter J Wojtanik
Your body, it shivers.
You are cold right down to your toes.
And your heart knows that to be loved
would bring you comfort. Wear my words.
For if I were to wrap you in my words
you would find the peace you seek.
Your hands, they tremble.
They reach to grip and allow love
to remain in your hands. This man
could bring you serenity. Wear my words.
For if I were to wrap you in my words
you would find the tenderness you seek.
Your eyes, they flicker.
They see my world expressed in words
written and heard; inspired by you,
they are true. Wear my words.
For if I were to wrap you in my words
you would see the gentle beauty you seek.
Your lips, they part.
Poised for a sip of love’s pure essence,
a kiss of passion’s fire, they fuel
my heart’s desire. Wear my words.
For if I were to wrap you in my words
you would taste nourishment in the love you seek.
Your body is pressed to mine
sharing our naked truth and more,
for is the span of this moment I am
engulfed by you in our heated intercourse.
For if I were to wrap you in my words
we would experience the depth of our longing!
Your heart, it resides
within my own heart, it hides knowing
love is growing deeply, planted by the expression
of my weary soul. Wear my words.
For if I were to wrap you in my words
you would find the peace you seek.
keep you in the tenderness you desire,
bathe you in the beauty you espouse.
It would nourish your soul
In the depth of our longing
if I were to wrap you in my words.
The a**e is out of ‘er
*A CBC election reference and Newfoundland slang 😉
My sense of things has fled
out the front window
where not even the obvious matters
somersault in the broken glass,
the aftermath of lies, between
second breaths of courage,
and I just want to sweep
it all under a rug.
LOVE the vivid visuals of this!
My little white lie
I had a white lie
It grew and grew
Until a mountain
I had to climb
MY DISLIKE OF TOO MANY LIKES
It’s like,
confusing, like;
speech is, like, stymied, like
a fence in a bathtub, like it
or not.
Heehee! ♥️
Oh, I like it