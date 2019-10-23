Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 503

By: |

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write my blank poem.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “My (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “My Funny Valentine,” “My Annoying Parents,” “My Loving Wife,” “My Uncontrollable Urges,” and so on. There are so many possibilities.

*****

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a My Blank Poem:

“my final words”

my final words
i hope
will not be spoken
in anger
or anguish
or be a random request
for more food
but rather
an acknowledgement
of another’s talent
or worth
in my life
as it is
about to end

16 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 503

  1. Avatarbarbara_y

    Hello out there?
    Apologies, but I’m confused.
    I could post a couple of weeks ago. Now I’m back in limbo. Can’t even see the post myself this time.

    My Notes To Self #2

    1. coffee shower read news— write
    2. shower coffee read news write see shrink
    3. coffee shower read news write pills
    4. coffee shower pills write
    5. coffee pills write
    6. coffee write pills
    7. water pills
    8. water pills
    9. water pills shower
    10 coffee shower pills
    11 coffee shower pills write

  2. Avatarbarbara_y

    Notes to Self #3

    Stolen poem
    A kind of mad(ness)
    Texture your verbs
    Ambition bit her

    Contaminated
    More than blue
    Shorten the story
    Hemlock she had drunk

    Leaves on water
    Embossed sky
    Resist closure
    Nervous noises
    —without
    —stop

  3. Avatarbarbara_y

    Don’t know how this formatting will work, but here goes

    My Notes To Self #2

    1. coffee shower read news— write
    2. shower coffee read news write see shrink
    3. coffee shower read news write pills
    4. coffee shower pills write
    5. coffee pills write
    6. coffee write pills
    7. water pills
    8. water pills
    9. water pills shower
    10 coffee shower pills
    11 coffee shower pills write

  4. AvatarWalter J Wojtanik

    MY “TREES”, by Walter J Wojtanik

    Here I sit far from conflicted,
    a rhyming woodman mired in trees;
    my poetry and my carpentry.
    Finding my way through
    my words and woods.
    My words flow, naturally
    filling my pages with a means
    to express and caress hearts
    with the strength of thought
    and my conviction. My father
    taught me to express equally
    with wood; the Master Carpenter’s
    page, transformed and preserved.
    The beauty of trees lives on
    after finding their rest. Respect
    is learned in the embrace of trees.
    My poetry and my carpentry,
    creative expression in word and wood.
    My work is never done.

  5. Avatartripoet

    My Puppy

    He looks at me
    as though

    wondering
    if he should keep me

    suspicious why
    I’ve no fur

    No matter
    cell phone

    camera
    angle

    he finds a cute
    p
    o
    s
    e.

    He was suppose to be
    the perfect size

    for an apartment,
    he the runt of a 9 pup liter

    now at six months, 50 pounds.
    He aims to surprise.

    Sometimes he gets confused
    like when he chewed up his dog bed

    the stuffing spread out on the floor
    like snowed on grass.

    He tugs the leash
    when he walks me,

    likes taking charge.
    “wuf”

  6. AvatarMisky

    My Bones

    My bones live in the next county,
    on a some rocky beach that
    slashes its ice-curved waves
    against my toes. My bones

    that sting from salty teeth,
    from wind and shredded flags.
    I’m atangle in herring nets and
    briny foam that holds my

    old bones imprisoned here in
    seaborne songs, and sonnets
    from a hundred years gone.
    My bones that only wish to sit

    away from this rocky beach
    can’t find my willing heart.

  8. Avatartaylor graham

    MY RAMBLE

    I’ve got the place to myself this crisp
    fall morning, oak leaves
    more tarnished than brilliant till sun
    bursts through. Sun says, forget
    mortgages and lessors, the land is here.
    A breeze says, crumple contracts
    in one fist, let them fly. Take the path
    that runs between cattail lagoon
    and blackberry bramble – brittle, wizened,
    bound for enchanted winter sleep.
    Creek’s no more than a trickle after rain.
    No swarming hum of bugs; swallows
    have gone south. Still, the path
    pulls me deeper into day.
    I print my steps in a sentence of dust.

  9. Avatarconnielpeters

    My Toes
    (an imayo)

    My toes are under cover, they’re getting toasty.
    You wonder why I do not pull the covers off?
    Yes, that would be logical, but the cat’s about,
    Stalking my toes like a mouse. He likes to bite them.

  10. AvatarWalter J Wojtanik

    MY WORDS, by Walter J Wojtanik

    Your body, it shivers.
    You are cold right down to your toes.
    And your heart knows that to be loved
    would bring you comfort. Wear my words.

    For if I were to wrap you in my words
    you would find the peace you seek.

    Your hands, they tremble.
    They reach to grip and allow love
    to remain in your hands. This man
    could bring you serenity. Wear my words.

    For if I were to wrap you in my words
    you would find the tenderness you seek.

    Your eyes, they flicker.
    They see my world expressed in words
    written and heard; inspired by you,
    they are true. Wear my words.

    For if I were to wrap you in my words
    you would see the gentle beauty you seek.

    Your lips, they part.
    Poised for a sip of love’s pure essence,
    a kiss of passion’s fire, they fuel
    my heart’s desire. Wear my words.

    For if I were to wrap you in my words
    you would taste nourishment in the love you seek.

    Your body is pressed to mine
    sharing our naked truth and more,
    for is the span of this moment I am
    engulfed by you in our heated intercourse.

    For if I were to wrap you in my words
    we would experience the depth of our longing!

    Your heart, it resides
    within my own heart, it hides knowing
    love is growing deeply, planted by the expression
    of my weary soul. Wear my words.

    For if I were to wrap you in my words
    you would find the peace you seek.
    keep you in the tenderness you desire,
    bathe you in the beauty you espouse.
    It would nourish your soul
    In the depth of our longing
    if I were to wrap you in my words.

  11. AvatarPowerUnit

    The a**e is out of ‘er
    *A CBC election reference and Newfoundland slang 😉

    My sense of things has fled
    out the front window
    where not even the obvious matters
    somersault in the broken glass,
    the aftermath of lies, between
    second breaths of courage,
    and I just want to sweep
    it all under a rug.

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.