Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 502

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a six words poem.

Happy Dictionary Day! To celebrate, write a poem using at least 3 of the following 6 words (extra credit if you can use all 6):

beat dinosaur handle maze play walk

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Six Words Poem:

“dinomaze”

Without skipping a beat, she says,

“I can handle this little maze,”

and proceeds to put her pen to paper.

Drawing a line in the right way

as if on a walk in a play

until the end reveals a dinosaur.