Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 501

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a body of water poem.
For today’s prompt, pick a body of water, make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Mississippi River,” “Pacific Ocean,” or “Dead Sea.” Those are well-known bodies of water, but you could also pick something local or so small that’s it’s only been named by you (to your knowledge anyway). The world is covered in water, so there should be plenty of poeming options this week.
Here’s my attempt at a Body of Water Poem:
“Mad River”
When I was a young boy,
we’d fish along Mad River
for bluegill and catfish,
and if we caught anything
else, it was a gift.
We’d hike along trails
to find our spots and cast
our lines and let them bob
while we found sticks
to prop them up
and rocks to hold and toss
across the surface.
I was always so
focused on whether
we caught anything
and how much and how big
when I should’ve just
enjoyed the shade
and the sound of water
lapping against the bank
while time stretched from
there to infinity.