Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 501

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a body of water poem.

For today’s prompt, pick a body of water, make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Mississippi River,” “Pacific Ocean,” or “Dead Sea.” Those are well-known bodies of water, but you could also pick something local or so small that’s it’s only been named by you (to your knowledge anyway). The world is covered in water, so there should be plenty of poeming options this week.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Body of Water Poem:

“Mad River”

When I was a young boy,

we’d fish along Mad River

for bluegill and catfish,

and if we caught anything

else, it was a gift.

We’d hike along trails

to find our spots and cast

our lines and let them bob

while we found sticks

to prop them up

and rocks to hold and toss

across the surface.

I was always so

focused on whether

we caught anything

and how much and how big

when I should’ve just

enjoyed the shade

and the sound of water

lapping against the bank

while time stretched from

there to infinity.