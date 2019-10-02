Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 500

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a half-way poem.

Quick walk down memory lane before the prompt today: I started sharing poetry prompts on Poetic Asides with the 2008 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. That first challenge was such a hit that I decided to share a weekly poetry prompt on Wednesdays beginning in May of 2008. Not knowing how long I would continue the practice, I titled that first post “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 001.”

My thought process was that it was highly unlikely I’d ever make it to 1,000 and have to re-set the prompts at “000” or add a fourth numeral. But here we are at the half-way mark, and I’m thinking, “Ten years goes by pretty quick.” In the meantime, we’ve got some more poeming to do.

For today’s prompt, write a half-way poem. Write about the half-way point in a race. Poem about the half-way mark in a work (or school) project. Or have two people meet each other “half way” by compromising on an issue.

Here’s my attempt at a Half-Way Poem:

“big country”

we’d meet in tennessee

because it was half way

between georgia and ohio

in the mountains we’d flee

full of so much to say

that can’t be expressed on the phone