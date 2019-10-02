Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 500

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a half-way poem.

Quick walk down memory lane before the prompt today: I started sharing poetry prompts on Poetic Asides with the 2008 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. That first challenge was such a hit that I decided to share a weekly poetry prompt on Wednesdays beginning in May of 2008. Not knowing how long I would continue the practice, I titled that first post “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 001.”

My thought process was that it was highly unlikely I’d ever make it to 1,000 and have to re-set the prompts at “000” or add a fourth numeral. But here we are at the half-way mark, and I’m thinking, “Ten years goes by pretty quick.” In the meantime, we’ve got some more poeming to do.

For today’s prompt, write a half-way poem. Write about the half-way point in a race. Poem about the half-way mark in a work (or school) project. Or have two people meet each other “half way” by compromising on an issue.

Here’s my attempt at a Half-Way Poem:

“big country”

we’d meet in tennessee
because it was half way
between georgia and ohio

in the mountains we’d flee
full of so much to say
that can’t be expressed on the phone

4 thoughts on "Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 500

  2. AvatarSarahLeaSales

    The Dashing Dot & the Dotty Dash

    When Dewey Decimal met Frances Fraction,
    he was turned off by her getting mixed up with integers,
    even though she was often half a woman
    (sometimes even a third or a quarter),
    even as she was turned off by his referencing
    of word collections as numbers.
    Then, during an evening constitutional,
    while walking on opposite sides of the street,
    they were accosted by Samuel F. B. Morse,
    who robbed Dew of his dot,
    & Fran, her dash,
    proclaiming that it was for “The Greater Good.”
    It was only through this violation of their middle parts
    (& the regeneration thereof),
    that Dew & Fran were able to meet each other halfway
    & coexist in the field of mathematics,
    where they realized that they were mere forms
    of the same numbers,
    subject to conversion.

  3. AvatarPowerUnit

    Halfway There

    I get up early
    and go to bed late
    sleep has no affect
    on my somnambulant fate

    I put my head down
    and spell out my goals
    with one eye open
    watching for shoals

    My day progresses
    carried by the wind
    I need somebody
    to kick me in the shins

    Never reached the goal
    only seen the light
    the dreams in my head
    are nothing but sight

    I know I won’t get there
    but there’s no turning back
    there’s nothing behind me
    but half a life of slack

    *Congratulations Robert on this semi-momentous day 😉

  4. Avatarkhoward

    Sand

    I walk down a beach
    Sand between my toes
    Waves splashing me
    Will she be walking too

    I got her text a half hour ago
    She said, walking toward you
    Her smile brightened the day
    My toes meet hers lips pressed

COMMENT