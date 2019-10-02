Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 500

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a half-way poem.
Quick walk down memory lane before the prompt today: I started sharing poetry prompts on Poetic Asides with the 2008 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. That first challenge was such a hit that I decided to share a weekly poetry prompt on Wednesdays beginning in May of 2008. Not knowing how long I would continue the practice, I titled that first post “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 001.”
My thought process was that it was highly unlikely I’d ever make it to 1,000 and have to re-set the prompts at “000” or add a fourth numeral. But here we are at the half-way mark, and I’m thinking, “Ten years goes by pretty quick.” In the meantime, we’ve got some more poeming to do.
For today’s prompt, write a half-way poem. Write about the half-way point in a race. Poem about the half-way mark in a work (or school) project. Or have two people meet each other “half way” by compromising on an issue.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.
Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Half-Way Poem:
“big country”
we’d meet in tennessee
because it was half way
between georgia and ohio
in the mountains we’d flee
full of so much to say
that can’t be expressed on the phone
DIVORCE
Cable
split with Mabel,
since he was unable
to carry their marriage fable
half way.
The Dashing Dot & the Dotty Dash
When Dewey Decimal met Frances Fraction,
he was turned off by her getting mixed up with integers,
even though she was often half a woman
(sometimes even a third or a quarter),
even as she was turned off by his referencing
of word collections as numbers.
Then, during an evening constitutional,
while walking on opposite sides of the street,
they were accosted by Samuel F. B. Morse,
who robbed Dew of his dot,
& Fran, her dash,
proclaiming that it was for “The Greater Good.”
It was only through this violation of their middle parts
(& the regeneration thereof),
that Dew & Fran were able to meet each other halfway
& coexist in the field of mathematics,
where they realized that they were mere forms
of the same numbers,
subject to conversion.
Halfway There
I get up early
and go to bed late
sleep has no affect
on my somnambulant fate
I put my head down
and spell out my goals
with one eye open
watching for shoals
My day progresses
carried by the wind
I need somebody
to kick me in the shins
Never reached the goal
only seen the light
the dreams in my head
are nothing but sight
I know I won’t get there
but there’s no turning back
there’s nothing behind me
but half a life of slack
*Congratulations Robert on this semi-momentous day 😉
Sand
I walk down a beach
Sand between my toes
Waves splashing me
Will she be walking too
I got her text a half hour ago
She said, walking toward you
Her smile brightened the day
My toes meet hers lips pressed