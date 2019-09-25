Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 499

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a parent poem.

For today’s prompt, write a parent poem. Some people have good relationships with their parents; some do not. In fact, some people don’t even know their parents. But regardless of your relationship status, everyone has parents. So write about your parents, or write about your experiences as a parent (if you are one). Or write about parents you know (or don’t know).

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Parent Poem:

“mothers & fathers”

All kids are born but not all know

love of a mother and father

or the return of love they show;

all kids are born though not all know

the love found in being told no

even when parents are bothers,

because kids born who do not know

still yearn for mothers and fathers.