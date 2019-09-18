Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 498

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write an autumn poem.

For today’s prompt, write an autumn poem. After experiencing upper 90s temps recently in Georgia, it’s hard to believe it, but autumn is just around the corner. Pumpkin patches, corn mazes, Halloween, apple cider, fall foliage, and other fun autumn festivities are on the way. Who knows? Maybe the temps will eventually start to cool down as well. Fall into a poem today!

*****

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Autumn Poem:

“harvest”

when the fruit falls from trees

in a much cooler breeze

& houses grow haunted

by days that we flaunted

in summer’s burning sun

leisured days on the run

we know autumn is here

a ghost filled full of fear