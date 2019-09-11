Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 497

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a practice poem.

For today’s prompt, write a practice poem. As someone who used to be a three-sport athlete, practice was an integral part of my young life. But people can practice their craft outside of sports too in a variety of hobbies, tasks, and professions. In fact, I consider these weekly poetry prompts an opportunity for me to practice my poeming in an otherwise hectic week. Let’s practice together.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Practice Poem:

“Perfect”

They say practice makes perfect,

but that never works for me,

because as hard as I try,

perfection stays out of reach.

So now I practice trying

to be content with my life

that’s perfectly imperfect

like a jagged, rusty knife.