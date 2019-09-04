Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 496

By: |

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write an absent poem.

For today’s prompt, write an absent poem. Whether excused or unexcused, absences are often considered kind of a big deal for most people, which may reinforce the importance of our collective presence. Sometimes an absence can send off a red flag of worry. Other times, it can cause annoyance. And for the absent person, it can sometimes mean a fun day of playing hooky or going fishing.

*****

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Absent Poem:

“absent minded”

sometimes
i admit
my body
is here
but my mind
is not

from time
to time it
takes its leave
i fear
just to find
a thought

10 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 496

  1. Avatarheadintheclouds87

    Fog in my Eyes

    I’ve not really been present
    In recent and immediate times;
    Standing there physically, technically
    But hardly in spirit or mind.

    I’ve drifted through days dreamily,
    Aware but half-asleep
    As events occur despite me,
    Their impact faintly registering.

    To intervene seems like effort,
    An energy I cannot summon,
    I let chance of influence slip
    Where once I’d have seized on it.

    I’ve inadvertently chosen this-
    To merely pass through and exist
    This life of wretched uncertainty
    By not risking embrace of it…

    But inwardly I still yearn
    For the dreamer and creator
    That I once was in the past,
    Who took life in his own hands…

    There is still a whisper of him
    Persisting in my tired head,
    Waiting for the instigator to return
    And finally get its act together.

  2. AvatarAnthony94

    Only Absent

    I will think of you only
    as absent never gone
    although our planes no longer
    intersect I know you’re somewhere
    your indomitable spirit navigating
    the solar system the same way
    you navigated so many states
    and countries on this planet
    when we met face to face

    absence simply a momentary pause
    before return/reunion in yet another
    state perhaps a manifestation
    transparent weightless reincarnated
    being we cannot even imagine
    a presence just as surely present
    as those last vestiges of ash slipped
    from the tiny wooden box set free
    to sail on swirling winds as if gone
    but you, you’re only absent.

  3. Avatartaylor graham

    ABSENT MIND

    They must be refugees,
    these people in drab worn coats filing past
    the TV. They don’t look his way,
    their eyes bent straight ahead.
    His wife can’t see them, calls them a figment.
    The doctor has a name for it, a syndrome:
    the mind not absent but working
    overtime, inventing images
    which failing eyesight can’t supply.
    Images of people in dull winter coats filing
    past without a word, then disappearing
    like refugees on TV. But
    they aren’t on the screen, they’ve crossed
    the border into his living room.
    His vision failed, other pictures flood
    the dark like people wandering for a home.
    His wife can only worry
    and wonder about him; about those refugees
    on the evening TV news. About
    what becomes of us when we wander
    from our lived places of memory.

  4. Avatarwritinglife16

    MEMORIES OF LOVE

    She is absent now.
    Gone from my lap, not my heart.
    She is at peace now.
    Her loud purring haunts my dreams.
    Dawn brings memories of love.

  5. Avatarmadeline40

    Paul Is Absent

    I’m surrounded by his absence
    especially this month,
    the month he decided
    to be permanently absent
    twenty years ago.
    I sit in his room
    with reminders that
    he once lived here:
    photos, a winning watercolor
    from his school days, a sculpture
    made from piano parts,
    and a photo of the sunset
    taken the day he died.
    His is a forever absence,
    one that no mother
    should ever have to bear.

  6. AvatarSarahLeaSales

    21 Years + 1 Month, 2 Weeks, and 3 Days

    He grew up with an absent father
    but an omnipresent mother
    who blamed him for losing the father
    who hadn’t minded the ball
    but hadn’t want the chain
    attached to it.
    She had given birth,
    but she hadn’t given life,
    and when he had the chance
    to meet a girl
    who loved his brokenness
    because she believed
    it complemented her wholeness,
    he, so eager to prove that
    he wasn’t his father’s son,
    planted a part of himself in her,
    only for her to do
    what his mother had always wished
    she had done.

  7. AvatarWalter J Wojtanik

    LONG DISTANCE RUNAROUND, by Walter J Wojtanik

    “Come –
    see real blossoms
    of this painful world” ~Basho

    She is a true beauty. One who is unconditional in her loving. She is living a distant life shackled to her hopes and dreams long awakened. It has taken her all this time to find the love she craved, but it has yet to save her from herself. So she keeps it on her shelf and takes it down now and again to remind her that if he really wanted to, he would find her deep within his heart.

    She starts to doubt herself. She starts to believe that love has abandoned her. She starts to think she is not worth the bother to be with another. And then his voice calls out, the lout who loves her from afar! She is never far from his heart, but she fears it will never be enough. She longs for his kiss. His caress is a heartfelt wish. Her embrace falls short. They feel each others absence.

    Miles separate hearts
    meant to hold close to each other;
    the agony!

  8. Avatartimphilippart

    Absence Makes My Heart Relieved

    if I could count on you to be frequently absent
    perhaps, if you took a month long wander
    go away and lose your surly bent
    maybe, not likely, my heart would grow fonder.

    absent is my favorite thought of you,
    forgotten I long to be,
    you’ve heard this before, this is not new
    get away, stay away, don’t bother me.

    there, not here, so simple and clear
    the line is marked, stay far from the border,
    heed my warning, the next step is near,
    stay absent or dine on a restraining order

  10. Avatarkhoward

    A Ball

    The door had a knock, knock, knock.
    I opened the door to see who rapped.
    To no one standing there.
    A shiver went down my back.
    Then a knock, knock, knock.
    It came from behind.
    I turned with wide, wide eyes.
    There in the corner a shadow appeared.
    Now my eyes felt weird.
    Again and again knock, knock, knock.
    A cat appeared batting a knock knock ball.

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.