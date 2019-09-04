Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 496

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write an absent poem.

For today’s prompt, write an absent poem. Whether excused or unexcused, absences are often considered kind of a big deal for most people, which may reinforce the importance of our collective presence. Sometimes an absence can send off a red flag of worry. Other times, it can cause annoyance. And for the absent person, it can sometimes mean a fun day of playing hooky or going fishing.

*****

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Absent Poem:

“absent minded”

sometimes

i admit

my body

is here

but my mind

is not

from time

to time it

takes its leave

i fear

just to find

a thought