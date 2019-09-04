Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 496

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write an absent poem.
For today’s prompt, write an absent poem. Whether excused or unexcused, absences are often considered kind of a big deal for most people, which may reinforce the importance of our collective presence. Sometimes an absence can send off a red flag of worry. Other times, it can cause annoyance. And for the absent person, it can sometimes mean a fun day of playing hooky or going fishing.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.
Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Absent Poem:
“absent minded”
sometimes
i admit
my body
is here
but my mind
is not
from time
to time it
takes its leave
i fear
just to find
a thought
Fog in my Eyes
I’ve not really been present
In recent and immediate times;
Standing there physically, technically
But hardly in spirit or mind.
I’ve drifted through days dreamily,
Aware but half-asleep
As events occur despite me,
Their impact faintly registering.
To intervene seems like effort,
An energy I cannot summon,
I let chance of influence slip
Where once I’d have seized on it.
I’ve inadvertently chosen this-
To merely pass through and exist
This life of wretched uncertainty
By not risking embrace of it…
But inwardly I still yearn
For the dreamer and creator
That I once was in the past,
Who took life in his own hands…
There is still a whisper of him
Persisting in my tired head,
Waiting for the instigator to return
And finally get its act together.
Only Absent
I will think of you only
as absent never gone
although our planes no longer
intersect I know you’re somewhere
your indomitable spirit navigating
the solar system the same way
you navigated so many states
and countries on this planet
when we met face to face
absence simply a momentary pause
before return/reunion in yet another
state perhaps a manifestation
transparent weightless reincarnated
being we cannot even imagine
a presence just as surely present
as those last vestiges of ash slipped
from the tiny wooden box set free
to sail on swirling winds as if gone
but you, you’re only absent.
ABSENT MIND
They must be refugees,
these people in drab worn coats filing past
the TV. They don’t look his way,
their eyes bent straight ahead.
His wife can’t see them, calls them a figment.
The doctor has a name for it, a syndrome:
the mind not absent but working
overtime, inventing images
which failing eyesight can’t supply.
Images of people in dull winter coats filing
past without a word, then disappearing
like refugees on TV. But
they aren’t on the screen, they’ve crossed
the border into his living room.
His vision failed, other pictures flood
the dark like people wandering for a home.
His wife can only worry
and wonder about him; about those refugees
on the evening TV news. About
what becomes of us when we wander
from our lived places of memory.
MEMORIES OF LOVE
She is absent now.
Gone from my lap, not my heart.
She is at peace now.
Her loud purring haunts my dreams.
Dawn brings memories of love.
Paul Is Absent
I’m surrounded by his absence
especially this month,
the month he decided
to be permanently absent
twenty years ago.
I sit in his room
with reminders that
he once lived here:
photos, a winning watercolor
from his school days, a sculpture
made from piano parts,
and a photo of the sunset
taken the day he died.
His is a forever absence,
one that no mother
should ever have to bear.
21 Years + 1 Month, 2 Weeks, and 3 Days
He grew up with an absent father
but an omnipresent mother
who blamed him for losing the father
who hadn’t minded the ball
but hadn’t want the chain
attached to it.
She had given birth,
but she hadn’t given life,
and when he had the chance
to meet a girl
who loved his brokenness
because she believed
it complemented her wholeness,
he, so eager to prove that
he wasn’t his father’s son,
planted a part of himself in her,
only for her to do
what his mother had always wished
she had done.
LONG DISTANCE RUNAROUND, by Walter J Wojtanik
She is a true beauty. One who is unconditional in her loving. She is living a distant life shackled to her hopes and dreams long awakened. It has taken her all this time to find the love she craved, but it has yet to save her from herself. So she keeps it on her shelf and takes it down now and again to remind her that if he really wanted to, he would find her deep within his heart.
She starts to doubt herself. She starts to believe that love has abandoned her. She starts to think she is not worth the bother to be with another. And then his voice calls out, the lout who loves her from afar! She is never far from his heart, but she fears it will never be enough. She longs for his kiss. His caress is a heartfelt wish. Her embrace falls short. They feel each others absence.
Miles separate hearts
meant to hold close to each other;
the agony!
Absence Makes My Heart Relieved
if I could count on you to be frequently absent
perhaps, if you took a month long wander
go away and lose your surly bent
maybe, not likely, my heart would grow fonder.
absent is my favorite thought of you,
forgotten I long to be,
you’ve heard this before, this is not new
get away, stay away, don’t bother me.
there, not here, so simple and clear
the line is marked, stay far from the border,
heed my warning, the next step is near,
stay absent or dine on a restraining order
RECALLING MON ONCLE
He loved
to use the phone
to confuse: he would say,
“Hello, Jake’s Barber Shop here; Jake
ain’t here.”
A Ball
The door had a knock, knock, knock.
I opened the door to see who rapped.
To no one standing there.
A shiver went down my back.
Then a knock, knock, knock.
It came from behind.
I turned with wide, wide eyes.
There in the corner a shadow appeared.
Now my eyes felt weird.
Again and again knock, knock, knock.
A cat appeared batting a knock knock ball.