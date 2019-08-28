Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 495

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a “For (blank)” poem.
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “For (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “For the Little Children,” “For Whoever Reads This,” and/or “Forever.” Feel free to change “for” to “four” and/or “fore” too, because poets get to use poetic license.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.
Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a For Blank Poem:
“For Once”
for once i’m going to take the path
that may not be the easiest way
& when you equate the simple math
you’ll find the answer easy to say
for once is when the horizon ends
beyond the break of the evening storm
where all the enemies make amends
with a smile that’s soft and talk that’s warm.
FOR A BROKEN HEART
Silent tears feel like
a lover’s soft slow caress
or winter’s cold wind.
FORTITUDE: INTESTINAL PG. 417, by Walter J Wojtanik
There’s this gut feeling
that has you reeling in your boots,
And the debate between having balls
or just a lot of nerve is moot.
Life is a crap shoot; the target on your back
puts you (keeps you) in the game.
But the same feeling (that has you reeling)
is also steeling your resolve.
For one to solve any conflict
there is a need to find the courage
to take a stand; to fight for your right.
(Even if it has you up all night.)
Bravo! Had one of those moments this week.
FOREVERLASTING KISS, by Walter J Wojtanik
Her kisses leave an aftertaste.
Even chaste pecks linger on my lips
for longer than should be legal.
Her regal ranking in my heart
starts to fester and it pesters me
into reciprocating in kind. I’d be
out of my mind to rebuff her buss.
I’d spit and cuss and rail and rant,
before I’d recant her advances.
I’ll take my chances,
but I can’t deny that I’ll get lost
in her kisses sweet. She sweeps
me off my feet to this very day.
I will not dismiss her in haste,
her kisses leave an aftertaste!
For the land
I walked the land were people stood
They faced the enemy with gun in hand
Their enemy advances as they could
Under there flags the army’s band
They raised their guns to fire them
It was the calm before the storm
The tension grew and grew like a stem
Voices lifted in song, hearts be came warm
All wars were no more
All country’s lost no more
All the people were sad, no more
All it was, a dream that was no more
FOR LACK OF WORDS, by Walter J Wojtanik
Heartstrings threadbare and tattered;
your song has diminished to an out-of-tune ditty.
That all-consuming love was not pretty,
for it offered no room to grow. Wouldn’t you know
that hanging on for dear life may have been the error,
the lapse of judgement you stumble upon from time-to-time.
So you clutch your rhyme and time-worn verse
and curse the day survival became all-obsessive;
a possessive piece of property over which you had lost control.
No more selling your soul. You have found that inspiration
will find you even after you’ve stopped searching.
Out of the lurch and swinging from your perch. A canary
with nary a care but to express what his heart envisions.
Always whistling a new tune. Hum along if the words escape you.
Mine run out from time to time!
FOR POETRY, by Walter J Wojtanik
People think I write quite prolifically,
generating poems terrifically,
but that kind of effort specifically
is taxing and takes a bit more.
And you can be sure
it takes a toll at times
and some of my rhymes
get tired and repetitive.
And yet, poetry is my sedative,
pleasing and not competitive,
and I’ll keep writing poems as long as I live.
When poetry begs me to write,
I can keep on going all night!
Your poem again is a good read. I do know what you mean in the last line.
Once the words start flowing, it’s hard to put them down and step away. If they had fitted me wil a kill switch, at least Id get some decent sleep! 😉