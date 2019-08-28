Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 495

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a “For (blank)” poem.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “For (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “For the Little Children,” “For Whoever Reads This,” and/or “Forever.” Feel free to change “for” to “four” and/or “fore” too, because poets get to use poetic license.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a For Blank Poem:

“For Once”

for once i’m going to take the path

that may not be the easiest way

& when you equate the simple math

you’ll find the answer easy to say

for once is when the horizon ends

beyond the break of the evening storm

where all the enemies make amends

with a smile that’s soft and talk that’s warm.