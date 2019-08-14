Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 493

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a rumor poem.

For today’s prompt, write a rumor poem. The poem itself could contain a rumor. Or it could be about people spreading rumors. Rumor has it there are a number of ways an enterprising poet could come at this prompt.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Rumor Poem:

“He said she said”

He said she said that he said she

was a beautiful angel, but

now he denies ever saying

a thing, because he don’t want to

be pinned to no gossip like a

dead and beautiful butterfly

in a case where everyone stares.