Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 493

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a rumor poem.
For today’s prompt, write a rumor poem. The poem itself could contain a rumor. Or it could be about people spreading rumors. Rumor has it there are a number of ways an enterprising poet could come at this prompt.
Revision doesn't have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.
Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.
Here’s my attempt at a Rumor Poem:
“He said she said”
He said she said that he said she
was a beautiful angel, but
now he denies ever saying
a thing, because he don’t want to
be pinned to no gossip like a
dead and beautiful butterfly
in a case where everyone stares.
The Neighbours Gossip
There’s a rumour going round
my husband left me for another.
I bored him, so they say, being
old enough to be his mother.
The gossips do not bother me,
I just smile back and shake my head.
One day they’ll know he didn’t leave,
for he’s in the basement… quite dead.
Rumors
R eadied lips
U ndertake
M ore stories
O nly they may or may not be true
R umors breed more rumors
S tabbing hearts
Very good.
Dime or…
Rumors start with a thought
Then it grows into a word
This word then is released
Into the world it goes
The form it takes, don’t matter
Is it juicy for a little birdie
If the rumor has it, is it real
Rumors a dime a dozen or
The best you ever heard
To pass them… YOU DECIDE!
Rumors
Gossip is our small town, spreads around,
while fiery tongues spew the news
and with each telling, the story grew.
She closed up the flower shop.
broke and broken, a complete flop,
Rumor has it, she’s lost her mind,
gone over, crossed the line.
As she drives away, knowing one day
that she will come back, without attack,
to make amends, and put an end
to all the rumors.
Good poem. I like the end.
My rant
Rumors, Rumors, Rumors
The alleged gunman
A alleged robber
When will it end
A smoking gun is alleged
The only truth is a victim
Why, why, why
TELLING STORIES OUT OF SCHOOL, by Walter J Wojtanik
You didn’t hear it from me,
but I hear tell that all hell will break loose
if we choose to ignore the clues.
I mean, I have a sense of humour
but rumour has it that what is coming
down the pike will spike off the charts
so we better start paying it heed.
We’re going to need a year’s supply
of snacks and goodies
(Every foodie need snacks and goodies)
toasty warm hoodies
& nice cozy footies for the coming fallout.
The chill will surely kill the vegetation
and the whole damn nation will be affected.
We’ve elected to ignore all the signs.
It will make your head spin. It does mine
anyway. One of these days it may be true,
but don’t mind me, I’m just a fool
telling stories out of school!
Your poem has that good read. Glad to read you again.
Love it!
CUSTER
His fame,
although fleeting,
was considerable,
albeit some considered it
rumored.
It is a good hist-poem. I like.
William, although I have not been posting, I have been reading and your poems over the last few weeks have been outstanding. Thank you for the great reading.