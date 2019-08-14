Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 493

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a rumor poem.

For today’s prompt, write a rumor poem. The poem itself could contain a rumor. Or it could be about people spreading rumors. Rumor has it there are a number of ways an enterprising poet could come at this prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Rumor Poem:

“He said she said”

He said she said that he said she
was a beautiful angel, but
now he denies ever saying
a thing, because he don’t want to
be pinned to no gossip like a
dead and beautiful butterfly
in a case where everyone stares.

13 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 493

  Tracy Davidson

    The Neighbours Gossip

    There’s a rumour going round
    my husband left me for another.
    I bored him, so they say, being
    old enough to be his mother.

    The gossips do not bother me,
    I just smile back and shake my head.
    One day they’ll know he didn’t leave,
    for he’s in the basement… quite dead.

  khoward

    Dime or…

    Rumors start with a thought
    Then it grows into a word
    This word then is released
    Into the world it goes
    The form it takes, don’t matter
    Is it juicy for a little birdie
    If the rumor has it, is it real
    Rumors a dime a dozen or
    The best you ever heard
    To pass them… YOU DECIDE!

  LeeAnne Ellyett

    Rumors

    Gossip is our small town, spreads around,
    while fiery tongues spew the news
    and with each telling, the story grew.

    She closed up the flower shop.
    broke and broken, a complete flop,

    Rumor has it, she’s lost her mind,
    gone over, crossed the line.

    As she drives away, knowing one day
    that she will come back, without attack,
    to make amends, and put an end
    to all the rumors.

  khoward

    My rant

    Rumors, Rumors, Rumors
    The alleged gunman
    A alleged robber
    When will it end
    A smoking gun is alleged
    The only truth is a victim
    Why, why, why

  Walter J Wojtanik

    TELLING STORIES OUT OF SCHOOL, by Walter J Wojtanik

    You didn’t hear it from me,
    but I hear tell that all hell will break loose
    if we choose to ignore the clues.
    I mean, I have a sense of humour
    but rumour has it that what is coming
    down the pike will spike off the charts
    so we better start paying it heed.
    We’re going to need a year’s supply
    of snacks and goodies
    (Every foodie need snacks and goodies)
    toasty warm hoodies
    & nice cozy footies for the coming fallout.
    The chill will surely kill the vegetation
    and the whole damn nation will be affected.
    We’ve elected to ignore all the signs.
    It will make your head spin. It does mine
    anyway. One of these days it may be true,
    but don’t mind me, I’m just a fool
    telling stories out of school!

    LeeAnne Ellyett

      William, although I have not been posting, I have been reading and your poems over the last few weeks have been outstanding. Thank you for the great reading.

