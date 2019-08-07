Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 492

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a marriage poem.

For today’s prompt, write a marriage poem. The poem could take place at a wedding, be dedicated to a couple about to tie the knot, and/or be an ode to marriage in general. Or maybe you consider marriage a bad thing. Or possibly your poem looks at marrying two things like peanut butter and jelly, peanut butter and chocolate, or peanut butter and peanuts. Hope no one’s allergic to marrying their words to paper and/or screen.

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Marriage Poem:

“Meeting in the Middle”

We did it in my grandma’s yard,

and the preacher hitched us for free,

because getting that far was hard,

and his garden was in her yard,

and we couldn’t afford wedding cards,

so he helped us both to get marry,

like I said, in my grandma’s yard,

and the preacher did it for free.