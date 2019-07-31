Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 491

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write an anecdote poem.

For today’s prompt, write an anecdote poem. An anecdote is a short, often interesting, story about a real incident or person. Like I might write a poem about something someone said or did at the post office when I went to buy stamps, or maybe something amusing happened at the grocery store.

*****

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Anecdote Poem:

“I Once Nearly Killed Bill”

Of course, this all happened

before the Kill Bill movies,

but my friends and I were piled

into the old minivan together,

and I was driving as usual

and feeling a bit distracted

by all the chatter as we looked

for a good parking spot outside

the Columbus comic convention

when it happened: someone

shouted, “stop,” and I slammed

the brakes to just barely not hit

Mr. Kung Fu David Carradine,

who slowly raised his eyes

to meet mine and gave me

a death stare unlike any

I’ve ever received and without

a word walked onward

to whatever he had to do that day

Of course, not long after, he was

in all the Kill Bill movies,

and I thought about the irony

that I’d nearly killed (or

at least badly injured) Bill

before they could be made,

and it was something I’d think

from time to time, and I was

glad he was alive and that

I had a spotless driving record,

and that was all good

until he actually did die,

and they thought it was

suicide at first, but then realized

it was accidental asphyxiation

related to self-bondage,

and then, I’ve since wondered

which death “the barefoot legend”

would’ve preferred:

being found hung in a hotel closet

while trying to perform

autoerotic asphyxiation on himself

or getting hit in a parking lot

in Columbus, Ohio, by a minivan

full of distracted fanboys.