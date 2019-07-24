Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 490

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a comics character poem.

For today’s prompt, pick a comics character, make that character the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Comics characters include all your typical super heroes and heroines, like Spider-Man, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Captain Marvel. It also includes all those villains, like the Joker, Green Goblin, Magneto, and Catwoman. However, don’t forget those newspaper comic characters, such as Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, Garfield, and Little Lulu.

Here’s my attempt at a Comics Character Poem:

“Firestorm”

Part high school student and part Nobel

Prize-winning physicist, the real reason

I fell for Firestorm was because he had

a cool name and costume. And his head

was literally on fire. I mean, sure, he could

fly, and two heads are better than one,

and all that, but his head was on fire.

I was always a DC fanboy, prefering

Batman and the Flash to the X-Men

and Avengers, though everybody likes

Spider-Man. Still, there was something

magical about being two people at once

and being called the Nuclear Man. And

honestly, his head was literally on fire.