Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 489

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a death poem.

For today’s prompt, write a death poem. Sorry to get morbid with the prompt this week, but death is a big part of life. It’s one of those things that 100% of living creatures get to experience–unless you’re a vampire, but even then, there’s debate that vampires experience a sort of death before immortality. So yeah, death poems; a totally fun, non-depressing topic–unless you take it that way.

Here’s my attempt at a Death Poem:

“a few words”

It is never easy to say

a few words at a funeral

in a sincere and dry-eyed way.

It is never easy to say

I loved him or her on that day

when you feel it so literal,

because nobody wants to say

a few words at a funeral.