Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 488

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a walking poem.

For today’s prompt, write a walking poem. Most people are faced with the prospect of taking at least a few steps each day. But then again, there are those who are not or never have. Yet, it’s such a big part of our daily lives that multiple sayings play off the act of walking: “You can talk the talk, but can you walk the walk,” “walk the line,” “walking back a statement,” and others. As always, your poem doesn’t have to deal primarily with the act of walking, but it can incorporate walking as an element or aside within the poem.

Here’s my attempt at a Walking Poem:

“at the swim meet”

after sitting forever at the swim meet

i ran over to the concession stand

& ordered a walking taco

which is just a bunch of seasoned meat

dumped into a bag of chips that stands

as an easy way to eat a taco