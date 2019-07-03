Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 487

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a praise poem.

For today’s prompt, write a praise poem. Praise the sun, praise the rain, praise the loud, praise the quiet. For every complaint we have, there is an equal and compelling praise. Find something (anything) to praise and poem the heck out of it today and throughout the week.

*****

Online poetry prompts are great! But where can you get your poem fix when you unplug? The answer is the Smash Poetry Journal, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This book collects 125 poetry prompts from the Poetic Asides blog, gives poets plenty of room to write poems, and a lot of other great poetic information. Perfectly sized to carry in a backpack or purse, you can jot down ideas for poems as you’re waiting in line for a morning coffee or take it to the park for a breezy afternoon writing session (or on a bus, at a laundromat, or about anywhere else you can imagine–except under water, unless you’re in a submarine or a giant breathable plastic bubble).

Anyway, it’s great for prompting poems, and you should order a copy today. (Maybe order an extra one as a gift for a friend.)

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Praise Poem:

“always something”

& when your spouse leaves you

along with your truck & your dog

& even your health is failing,

praise those ever constant blues

& the ability to complain.