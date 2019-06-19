Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 485

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a summer poem.

For today’s prompt, write a summer poem. Simple as that. It can be about what summer means for you, just happen to take place during the summer, or play around with summer themes. Go to the beach, write a sonnet about sunscreen, or pen an ode to air conditioning. Have at it!

Here’s my attempt at a Summer Poem:

“Across the stream and over hills”

Across the stream and over hills,

I’ll run until I find you there

where life is filled with endless thrills

across the stream and over hills.

Your heat will pique a thousand chills

to upend each and every care

across the stream and over hills:

I’ll run until I find you there.