Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 485

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a summer poem.
For today’s prompt, write a summer poem. Simple as that. It can be about what summer means for you, just happen to take place during the summer, or play around with summer themes. Go to the beach, write a sonnet about sunscreen, or pen an ode to air conditioning. Have at it!
Here’s my attempt at a Summer Poem:
“Across the stream and over hills”
Across the stream and over hills,
I’ll run until I find you there
where life is filled with endless thrills
across the stream and over hills.
Your heat will pique a thousand chills
to upend each and every care
across the stream and over hills:
I’ll run until I find you there.
SMILES FOR A SUMMER NIGHT, by Walter J Wojtanik
I walk along the shoreline. Evening has lowered her veil showing her sumptuous soft features laced by her endearing charms. Darkness sweeps the horizon as if her arms had become heavy and fall slowly to her side. I slide my hand into hers when she would allow it and we steal soft whispers and the most delicious tender kisses, a bliss unknown to us so far. And as the stars find their spaces, our faces are graced by a glow so bright it can be seen for miles and miles of smiles of a summer night!
Sign of summer
Why do I know summer is here.
Your nose isn’t cold.
I would say feet aren’t too,
but that is another shoe.
Ice on the pond no, ropes to let go.
Dandelions mowed before flight Ha Ha.
Cold on the stick not over the ground.
Juggling bells not from slay bells.
That’s why I know.
Warm
The swirling sand from a breeze.
A blue ocean, waves ashore.
The sun is yellow not a cold white.
People lay on the warm sand.
They dance in the water over knees.
Summer has come let’s have fun!!!