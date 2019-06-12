Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 484

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write an “On (blank)” poem.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “On (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and write your poem. Possible titles include: “On Point,” “On Target,” “On and Off,” and “On the Last Day of School.”

*****

Poem Your Days Away!

Online poetry prompts are great!

This book collects 125 poetry prompts from the Poetic Asides blog, gives poets plenty of room to write poems, and a lot of other great poetic information. Perfectly sized to carry in a backpack or purse, you can jot down ideas for poems as you’re waiting in line for a morning coffee or take it to the park for a breezy afternoon writing session (or on a bus, at a laundromat, or about anywhere else you can imagine–except under water, unless you’re in a submarine or a giant breathable plastic bubble).

Anyway, it’s great for prompting poems, and you should order a copy today. (Maybe order an extra one as a gift for a friend.)

*****

Here’s my attempt at an On Blank Poem:

“On the Past”

“On the past,” she says, “I don’t care

who was wrong–only how we move

from our sad here to happy there.”

“On the past,” he says, “I do care

who was wrong and whether it’s fair

to move on from our funky groove.”

“On the past,” she says, “I declare

you were wrong, and now, I should move.