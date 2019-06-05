Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 483

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and an example poem to get things started on the Poetic Asides blog. This week, write a name poem.

For today’s prompt, write a name poem. Insert someone’s name into the title of your poem. Or name drop someone in your poem. Of course, there are names of places, animals, and other things as well. Or maybe dive into the act of figuring out how to name something–a relationship, an event, or a child. Consider doing this and then NOT giving your poem a name. Have fun with it!

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Name Poem:

“What is it?”

I ask, and you say, “Don’t.”

Instead, we walk these cernuous streets

filled with the ornamental retreats

of bouganvillea and pendeloques.

Women choose the men in uniforms–

attracted by their odylic aiguillettes–

and we yearn, but we also must forget,

lest we develop erysipelas

whilst discussing the palama

of our favorite water fowl.

And I ask again, and you say,

“Please, don’t name it.”

For giving one merely shames it.

So though obsessed, I do digress

and then I quietly acquiesce

into the fog of my own thought

from the beginning to the auslaut.