Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 482

For today’s prompt, write a brief poem. Sure, the poem itself can be brief (in the sense that it’s very concise). But the poem could be about a brief event. Or it could feature a briefcase or involve a media briefing. As always, take it wherever you wish!

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Brief Poem:

“under where?”

in the beginning

children wore diapers before

advancing to briefs