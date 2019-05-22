Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 481

For today’s prompt, pick a writer (any writer), make him or her the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. The poem can be about the writer. Or it can play around with subjects, themes, and characters from their writing. Get creative with it!

Here’s my attempt at a Writer Title Poem:

“t.s. eliot”

& i did all that you would let

me do when it was only us

wondering & always on the go

did you know even then

that i would go with you

or were you blindly stabbing &

thinking only of yourself & not i