Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 480

For today’s prompt, write a negative poem. In this poem, maybe everything goes wrong. Or maybe everything could go wrong. Perhaps, this is a poem about subtraction. And remember, positive poets: a double negative makes a positive!
Here’s my attempt at a Negative Poem:
“all the good in the world”
all the good in the world
was suddenly replaced
by all the bad in the world
& there was nothing to do
but count all the blessings
i didn’t receive today until
my son walked over to me
& for no good reason at all
gave me a hug & said
i love you daddy
Trying to find the worse in you
makes finding the best even better
It’s hard to find what is not there
so does it really matter?
Calamity even has it’s perks
so why bother trying to turn this?
Just live life as it offers up
and accept that it truly can be bliss
contra/dict
me all you want
you can
have your say
but don’t
dis/miss me
my posit/ive does
not hurt you
A Factory Product
Below the horizon, lies some hills.
Hills that are no different than all the others.
Sitting on top of the shrinking greenery.
Lies a factory, made out of steel.
Durable goods can be found inside.
Processed and stamped.
Lined up on the conveyor belt.
Moving perfectly in a straight line.
Silently heading towards the open steel doors.
Products, mirrors, spotlights, and words.
All of them go well with the durable goods.
A hypnotizing spell that can never be broken.
It’s a perfect story that everyone loves.
A factory, sitting alone on the drying hills.
Found again and again throughout time and space.
Having no thoughts of ever going out of bounds.
Machines work hard without any rest.
Producing goods for a materialistic world.
So what happens when flaws are made?
Objects, bent and twisted.
Out of place in a society filled with perfect tools.
Heavily indifferent to their situation.
The eyes focus on the flawed.
Irritated and disturbed.
Questioning their presence.
Wondering why they’re not durable just like them.
Disappearance is what they desire.
Casting them aside, bringing back perfection.
Leaving the flawed to forge their own destiny.
Durable goods that are produced from factories.
On the hills that are just copies of themselves.
Live with the chains that were given at birth.
And stick with them, until the end of time.
And as for the flawed?
Their fate is the same as well.
Facing the truth that numbers don’t change.
A silent deterioration found in every domain.
POSITIVELY NOT
You’re cute as a button, you mouse,
Discovered today by my spouse.
You’re pudgy and furry,
But you better scurry –
You do not belong in my house!
© Marie Elena Good, 2019
Tanka
a suspicious wife
develops the negative
found under the bed…
how her babysitter sat
naked in her husband’s lap
God is an illusion
Nowhere to be seen
The endgame is near
As we are playing with fire
Everyone turning into a racist
No place for a humanist
Getting hotter every year
None willing to shed a tear
Killing gets silent nod
In the name of God
Lady or baby, no sparing
No time for caring
Thought technology could unite
All it did was to bite
Super AI approaching
To teach or to eliminate us
The endgame is near
As we are playing with fire
It is time to reboot
Ending on a positive note
Pieces
Wired to think
Of the obscure
Knowledge doesn’t determine
A positive outcome
Flashes of negativity
Blind her eye sight
No need to flash
Images suffocate
Her burdened mind
Bringing a converybelt
Of the past present and future
Shopping is never easy
When the line is formed
With ghosts
That keep appearing
From the closets of the past
Bashed over the head
Trying to shake off
Negatives of parallel worlds
Divided in several places
Brain in a whirlwind
Heart in a flutter
Eyes shut now
To hide
From the nutter
Precious Photos
Black and white photo–
my favorite kind–taken
long ago, when many more
of our family surrounded
us, enfolded us. Does
anyone have the negative
for this photo? Crisp,
perfect images, eight by
tens.
Search begins and negative
is discovered. My cousin
has the photos made up
for me, having been
the photographer. Now,
each time I enter
my bedroom, two people
gone for years, come alive
on my dresser top–my grandparents.
The only negative would have been
if any of us had inherited
Grandpa’s ears, like teacups
on the sides of his head.
God an illusion
Nowhere to be seen
The endgame is near
As we are playing with fire
Everyone turning into a racist
No place for a humanist
Getting hotter every year
None willing to shed a tear
Killing gets silent nod
In the name of God
Lady or baby, no sparing
No time for caring
Thought technology could unite
All it did was to bite
Super AI approaching
To teach or to eliminate us
The endgame is near
As we are playing with fire
It is time to reboot
Ending on a positive note
Fill my cup, Lord, life blood poured out
Nervous nail-biting while I wait
Necessary nasty workout
Narcotized, I nap the long day
Nursing home normality
Saving dreams for tomorrow’s hoard
My best hope, Jehovah Nissi
Fill my cup, Lord
Mr. Negative
I’m often accused
Of my mind being skewed
Towards doom and gloom
And a cynical tendency
Of believing worst-case scenarios;
(Negative by name, negative by nature)
But don’t blame me
For taking a bitter stance,
Considering the circumstance
And hardly desirable traits
Of the ugly world around us;
For one might evade pain
And deceptive little games
By not having blind faith
In those who masquerade
As someone who gives a damn…
To trust is to be hurt
At some later point
When they’ve utterly exhausted
Your wavering usefulness
And discard you ruthlessly;
To believe the worst
From the very beginning
Is the best way of living,
To avoid disappointment
And pointless sniffles and tears-
Or maybe I’m just a grumpy bastard,
So blinded by anger of the past
That I can’t see the wood
For the vexing trees in front of me
And thus can’t see the light
Hiding in plain sight
Even within the darkest times.
Starting Over
I learned about starting over
after negative circumstances,
from putting together jigsaw puzzles.
Start with the frame.
Make sure the important corners are in place.
Sort into categories.
Begin with the easy sections.
When it gets difficult be satisfied
with getting one piece of the puzzle that day.
Enjoy the talents of the artist
in the individual pieces.
Keep moving forward.
Accept reworking some sections
as part of the process.
Don’t give up.
Celebrate accomplishments.
I once met such a pretty girl
Who smote me from the smart
But she was so inarticulate
It truly broke my heart.
She could not tell ‘between’ from ‘among’
Nor even ‘that’ from ‘which’.
It drove me to distraction
As it made my nostrils itch.
At least inclusive language
she did not ever speak.
O had I heard that from her
I’d be nauseous for a week.
She split all her infinitives .
Her participles did dangle.
This fair dame thought that language was
A thing to maim and mangle.
WHAT MATTERS
My mom is fastidious.
Precise.
Organized.
Bi-weekly hair appointment.
Well-dressed.
Full size daily planner and a
pocket sized weekly one.
She lightly starches her sheets
and irons them.
Air fresheners in every room.
Scented garbage bags.
She believes a lady is
Precise.
Organized.
Me?
Not so much.
Things changed the day
I went to see her and
her hair was uncombed.
She had on sweats
and slippers.
Her planner was on the floor
and there was a slight smell
of garbage throughout the house.
I hugged her and led her
out of the house,
She needed me to rise to
the occasion to take care of her.
DREAMCATCHER
for Trek
It arrived the day you passed. A sign,
a summons? Feathers and air.
You were a dog beset by dreams,
shadows of the dark; a woven-
wire fence of barbs.
You’re gone, and as if in return
this dreamcatcher
hangs above your empty cedar-bed.
May its web
catch shadows, and your spirit
be dancing joyfully on the other side.
SHE LEFT LONG AGO
She said, “I’m not loving you,
but I’m not leaving either.”
As I sat by her grave, I wondered.
Why stay if there’s no love
for both of us?
Saints and Sinners
I did a bad thing the other day,
Bad enough that I do not want to
Give the details. I was
Drunk, which is no excuse, except
I would not have done it if I were
Sober.
I think I am a good person;
I mostly do good things. But
If people knew the bad things
I have done, it would change
Their perception of me.
I wonder if this is simply true
Of everyone.
Where are the saints?
But if we also all (or mostly
all) do good too, then
Where are the sinners?
Maybe I am a microcosm of
Everyone, maybe everyone is,
Sort of how in biology you can
Take data from a single dna strand
And recreate the original organism.
In that way, maybe I am everyone,
The sinners and saints are all me,
And I am all of them.
Except Trump.
That guy’s an asshole.
Question
When the cause of death is life
expectancy expired, that is too bad.
When the cause of death is simply
died too soon, that is really too bad.
But not for the dead. He’s already gone
off to consume the infinitesimality
manifested in unlimited stacks of pancakes,
before an epic haunting of his loved ones.
It’s really too bad for the living
who remain. We get no preview of scenes
before the movie begins. We’re left to wonder
is life the movie? Is what comes after a really bad
sequel?
FESTIVAL
Announcement over the loudspeaker’s
garbled into wordless syllables, heat-glare
as through an open window
on summer-burned field
framed by the heritage oak tree.
Sky would show dark in negative.
A dragonfly hovers – flame-gold splinter –
over dregs of the pond in drought.
The day drags, its cause for celebration
here, land of a lonely past –
A jitney of festival-goers bumps along
toward the gravesite as something shadowy
veers across my range of vision.
The dead girl walked here in evening cool,
mourning her homeland, passing
under this great old oak when it too
was young. A blue dragonfly.
Something else is alive – not six feet
under the press of June heat,
a spirit that won’t be buried, and
can’t speak for itself.
SELF-IMAGE
She joked
about her looks
and hated photographs.
She’d say, “Please print the negatives
as is.”
Negative
When the sun doesn’t shine
When it sets
When the moon gives no light
When the earth shadows it
When the trees loss their hair
When the fall cries and blows
When does the day noise stop
When the night start to cry
When does this poem end
When does the positive start
Abstraction leads nowhere good
too much wiggle-room
for negative thought to inject
into good ideas
and intentions
a dogmatic poison
dripping with fire
We forget the words of our grandmas
who said the only things that matter
are the wellbeing of people
and when even the grand slams
of freedom, growth, and money
lead the tongue,
advancement will always rot
“No”
When I say no
I mean no.
Not maybe
or if you want.
No means
it won’t happen.
Not if I say
it to your face.
Or even if
I can’t say it.
Even if my eyes
turn away.
If you don’t
hear yes,
you know.
No.
Painting the Ain’t
Accentuating ain’t ain’t nothin’ negative
And who ain’t where when what ain’t interrogative
Statements ascertain ain’t’s somethin’ positive
Celebrate vernacular ain’t’s causative
gpr crane
Caught on Camera
He was his own caricature
a curmudgeon with a face
carved into perpetual frowns
framing snide remarks sarcastic snubs
pursed lips always curled beneath
brows beetling above piercing eyes
delving into the darkest secrets
of his targets; none were safe
his the only point of view
ruddy cheeks and jowls
shining with his own asperity
and even his thick white hair
pointing out damnation as if
his acerbic words weren’t enough
and yet I wondered how
he came to be so sour in demeanor
what might’ve happened to shape
a little boy into this dour man
what happened to spinning tops
and fishing poles dangling over
bare feet and wriggly worms
in a carefully carried soup can
alongside a little boy’s dreams
and when did they warp into this
harsh version of happiness that borrowed
others’ light to illumine his self-righteousness
I search the picture again to spot
the archetypal pocket watch
disappearing into his vest pocket
on its heavy chain, wondered again
how it felt to drag it around forever a specter
not unlike Marley’s ghost but with no
promise of redemption, caught on camera
here beside his glowing daughter, her newborn
cradled in her arms, what will he say?
Strangers
I don’t know the people in this photo,
creased and wrinkled,
black and white.
Oh sure, there’s my mom,
but the others?
Maybe military or high school friends,
perhaps merely people from the block.
There’s no one left to tell me,
All gone now,
like the negative for this photo,
creased and wrinkled,
more black than white.
I‘ll never know the people in this photo,
yet I can’t let it go.
The Digital Children
The heartrending images
of the pre-pubescent children
who were part of
the adult entertainment industry
would no longer be relegated
to the memories of the perpetrators
with the destruction of the negatives,
for with one click,
the eradication of their childhoods
could be viewed again and again.
But hey,
at least the perps weren’t involved
in a college admissions scandal.
I don’t fear
negative thoughts.
I also don’t
ask them in
for coffee.
#seventeenjustbecause
Me, Sun, & You, Gene,
active pulse in
Motherlands tears.