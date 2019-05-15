Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 480

For today’s prompt, write a negative poem. In this poem, maybe everything goes wrong. Or maybe everything could go wrong. Perhaps, this is a poem about subtraction. And remember, positive poets: a double negative makes a positive!

Here’s my attempt at a Negative Poem:

“all the good in the world”

all the good in the world
was suddenly replaced
by all the bad in the world
& there was nothing to do
but count all the blessings
i didn’t receive today until
my son walked over to me
& for no good reason at all
gave me a hug & said
i love you daddy

85 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 480

  1. Avatarlisasownpoetry

    Trying to find the worse in you
    makes finding the best even better
    It’s hard to find what is not there
    so does it really matter?
    Calamity even has it’s perks
    so why bother trying to turn this?
    Just live life as it offers up
    and accept that it truly can be bliss

  3. AvatarFleur

    ******************
    A Factory Product
    ******************

    Below the horizon, lies some hills.
    Hills that are no different than all the others.
    Sitting on top of the shrinking greenery.
    Lies a factory, made out of steel.

    Durable goods can be found inside.
    Processed and stamped.
    Lined up on the conveyor belt.
    Moving perfectly in a straight line.
    Silently heading towards the open steel doors.

    Products, mirrors, spotlights, and words.
    All of them go well with the durable goods.
    A hypnotizing spell that can never be broken.
    It’s a perfect story that everyone loves.
    A factory, sitting alone on the drying hills.
    Found again and again throughout time and space.
    Having no thoughts of ever going out of bounds.

    Machines work hard without any rest.
    Producing goods for a materialistic world.
    So what happens when flaws are made?
    Objects, bent and twisted.
    Out of place in a society filled with perfect tools.
    Heavily indifferent to their situation.

    The eyes focus on the flawed.
    Irritated and disturbed.
    Questioning their presence.
    Wondering why they’re not durable just like them.
    Disappearance is what they desire.
    Casting them aside, bringing back perfection.
    Leaving the flawed to forge their own destiny.

    Durable goods that are produced from factories.
    On the hills that are just copies of themselves.
    Live with the chains that were given at birth.
    And stick with them, until the end of time.

    And as for the flawed?
    Their fate is the same as well.
    Facing the truth that numbers don’t change.
    A silent deterioration found in every domain.

  4. AvatarMarie Elena

    POSITIVELY NOT

    You’re cute as a button, you mouse,
    Discovered today by my spouse.
    You’re pudgy and furry,
    But you better scurry –
    You do not belong in my house!

    © Marie Elena Good, 2019
    😀

  6. Avatarsridhar231

    “Sorry, posted in the wrong place”

    God is an illusion
    Nowhere to be seen
    The endgame is near
    As we are playing with fire

    Everyone turning into a racist
    No place for a humanist
    Getting hotter every year
    None willing to shed a tear

    Killing gets silent nod
    In the name of God
    Lady or baby, no sparing
    No time for caring

    Thought technology could unite
    All it did was to bite
    Super AI approaching
    To teach or to eliminate us

    The endgame is near
    As we are playing with fire
    It is time to reboot
    Ending on a positive note

  7. AvatarBer

    Pieces

    Wired to think
    Of the obscure
    Knowledge doesn’t determine
    A positive outcome

    Flashes of negativity
    Blind her eye sight
    No need to flash
    Images suffocate
    Her burdened mind

    Bringing a converybelt
    Of the past present and future
    Shopping is never easy
    When the line is formed
    With ghosts
    That keep appearing
    From the closets of the past

    Bashed over the head
    Trying to shake off
    Negatives of parallel worlds
    Divided in several places

    Brain in a whirlwind
    Heart in a flutter
    Eyes shut now
    To hide
    From the nutter

  8. AvatarSara McNulty

    Precious Photos

    Black and white photo–
    my favorite kind–taken
    long ago, when many more
    of our family surrounded
    us, enfolded us. Does
    anyone have the negative
    for this photo? Crisp,
    perfect images, eight by
    tens.

    Search begins and negative
    is discovered. My cousin
    has the photos made up
    for me, having been
    the photographer. Now,
    each time I enter
    my bedroom, two people
    gone for years, come alive
    on my dresser top–my grandparents.

    The only negative would have been
    if any of us had inherited
    Grandpa’s ears, like teacups
    on the sides of his head.

    2. Avatarsridhar231

      God an illusion
      Nowhere to be seen
      The endgame is near
      As we are playing with fire

      Everyone turning into a racist
      No place for a humanist
      Getting hotter every year
      None willing to shed a tear

      Killing gets silent nod
      In the name of God
      Lady or baby, no sparing
      No time for caring

      Thought technology could unite
      All it did was to bite
      Super AI approaching
      To teach or to eliminate us

      The endgame is near
      As we are playing with fire
      It is time to reboot
      Ending on a positive note

  9. AvatarDarlene Franklin

    Fill my cup, Lord, life blood poured out
    Nervous nail-biting while I wait
    Necessary nasty workout
    Narcotized, I nap the long day
    Nursing home normality
    Saving dreams for tomorrow’s hoard
    My best hope, Jehovah Nissi
    Fill my cup, Lord

  10. Avatarheadintheclouds87

    Mr. Negative

    I’m often accused
    Of my mind being skewed
    Towards doom and gloom
    And a cynical tendency
    Of believing worst-case scenarios;
    (Negative by name, negative by nature)
    But don’t blame me
    For taking a bitter stance,
    Considering the circumstance
    And hardly desirable traits
    Of the ugly world around us;
    For one might evade pain
    And deceptive little games
    By not having blind faith
    In those who masquerade
    As someone who gives a damn…

    To trust is to be hurt
    At some later point
    When they’ve utterly exhausted
    Your wavering usefulness
    And discard you ruthlessly;
    To believe the worst
    From the very beginning
    Is the best way of living,
    To avoid disappointment
    And pointless sniffles and tears-
    Or maybe I’m just a grumpy bastard,
    So blinded by anger of the past
    That I can’t see the wood
    For the vexing trees in front of me
    And thus can’t see the light
    Hiding in plain sight
    Even within the darkest times.

  11. Avatarconnielpeters

    Starting Over

    I learned about starting over
    after negative circumstances,
    from putting together jigsaw puzzles.
    Start with the frame.
    Make sure the important corners are in place.
    Sort into categories.
    Begin with the easy sections.
    When it gets difficult be satisfied
    with getting one piece of the puzzle that day.
    Enjoy the talents of the artist
    in the individual pieces.
    Keep moving forward.
    Accept reworking some sections
    as part of the process.
    Don’t give up.
    Celebrate accomplishments.

  12. Avatarqueensnepa

    I once met such a pretty girl
    Who smote me from the smart
    But she was so inarticulate
    It truly broke my heart.

    She could not tell ‘between’ from ‘among’
    Nor even ‘that’ from ‘which’.
    It drove me to distraction
    As it made my nostrils itch.

    At least inclusive language 
    she did not ever speak.
    O had I heard that from her
    I’d be nauseous for a week.

    She split all her infinitives .
    Her participles did dangle.
    This fair dame thought that language was
    A thing to maim and mangle.

  13. Avatarwritinglife16

    WHAT MATTERS

    My mom is fastidious.
    Precise.
    Organized.
    Bi-weekly hair appointment.
    Well-dressed.
    Full size daily planner and a
    pocket sized weekly one.
    She lightly starches her sheets
    and irons them.
    Air fresheners in every room.
    Scented garbage bags.
    She believes a lady is
    Precise.
    Organized.
    Me?
    Not so much.

    Things changed the day
    I went to see her and
    her hair was uncombed.
    She had on sweats
    and slippers.
    Her planner was on the floor
    and there was a slight smell
    of garbage throughout the house.
    I hugged her and led her
    out of the house,
    She needed me to rise to
    the occasion to take care of her.

  14. Avatartaylor graham

    DREAMCATCHER
    for Trek

    It arrived the day you passed. A sign,
    a summons? Feathers and air.
    You were a dog beset by dreams,
    shadows of the dark; a woven-
    wire fence of barbs.
    You’re gone, and as if in return
    this dreamcatcher
    hangs above your empty cedar-bed.
    May its web
    catch shadows, and your spirit
    be dancing joyfully on the other side.

  15. Avatarwritinglife16

    SHE LEFT LONG AGO

    She said, “I’m not loving you,
    but I’m not leaving either.”

    As I sat by her grave, I wondered.
    Why stay if there’s no love
    for both of us?

  16. Avatarseamuscorleone

    Saints and Sinners

    I did a bad thing the other day,
    Bad enough that I do not want to
    Give the details. I was
    Drunk, which is no excuse, except
    I would not have done it if I were
    Sober.

    I think I am a good person;
    I mostly do good things. But
    If people knew the bad things
    I have done, it would change
    Their perception of me.

    I wonder if this is simply true
    Of everyone.
    Where are the saints?
    But if we also all (or mostly
    all) do good too, then
    Where are the sinners?

    Maybe I am a microcosm of
    Everyone, maybe everyone is,
    Sort of how in biology you can
    Take data from a single dna strand
    And recreate the original organism.

    In that way, maybe I am everyone,
    The sinners and saints are all me,
    And I am all of them.
    Except Trump.
    That guy’s an asshole.

  17. AvatarJason L. Martin

    Question

    When the cause of death is life
    expectancy expired, that is too bad.
    When the cause of death is simply
    died too soon, that is really too bad.

    But not for the dead. He’s already gone
    off to consume the infinitesimality
    manifested in unlimited stacks of pancakes,
    before an epic haunting of his loved ones.

    It’s really too bad for the living
    who remain. We get no preview of scenes
    before the movie begins. We’re left to wonder
    is life the movie? Is what comes after a really bad

    sequel?

  18. Avatartaylor graham

    FESTIVAL

    Announcement over the loudspeaker’s
    garbled into wordless syllables, heat-glare
    as through an open window
    on summer-burned field
    framed by the heritage oak tree.
    Sky would show dark in negative.
    A dragonfly hovers – flame-gold splinter –
    over dregs of the pond in drought.
    The day drags, its cause for celebration
    here, land of a lonely past –
    A jitney of festival-goers bumps along
    toward the gravesite as something shadowy
    veers across my range of vision.
    The dead girl walked here in evening cool,
    mourning her homeland, passing
    under this great old oak when it too
    was young. A blue dragonfly.
    Something else is alive – not six feet
    under the press of June heat,
    a spirit that won’t be buried, and
    can’t speak for itself.

  20. Avatarkhoward

    Negative

    When the sun doesn’t shine
    When it sets

    When the moon gives no light
    When the earth shadows it

    When the trees loss their hair
    When the fall cries and blows

    When does the day noise stop
    When the night start to cry

    When does this poem end
    When does the positive start

  21. AvatarPowerUnit

    Abstraction leads nowhere good
    too much wiggle-room
    for negative thought to inject
    into good ideas
    and intentions
    a dogmatic poison
    dripping with fire

    We forget the words of our grandmas
    who said the only things that matter
    are the wellbeing of people
    and when even the grand slams
    of freedom, growth, and money
    lead the tongue,
    advancement will always rot

  22. AvatarAnn M

    “No”

    When I say no
    I mean no.
    Not maybe
    or if you want.

    No means
    it won’t happen.
    Not if I say
    it to your face.

    Or even if
    I can’t say it.
    Even if my eyes
    turn away.

    If you don’t
    hear yes,
    you know.
    No.

  23. Avatargrcran

    Painting the Ain’t

    Accentuating ain’t ain’t nothin’ negative
    And who ain’t where when what ain’t interrogative
    Statements ascertain ain’t’s somethin’ positive
    Celebrate vernacular ain’t’s causative

    gpr crane

      1. Avatargrcran

        between posting the poem, and reading your comment, i heard the Mercer-Arlen song in my head:
        “You’ve got to accentuate the positive Eliminate the negative Latch on to the affirmative Don’t mess with Mister In-Between”… guess we poetic asides poets live on the same cyber-plane…

  24. AvatarAnthony94

    Caught on Camera

    He was his own caricature
    a curmudgeon with a face
    carved into perpetual frowns
    framing snide remarks sarcastic snubs
    pursed lips always curled beneath
    brows beetling above piercing eyes
    delving into the darkest secrets
    of his targets; none were safe

    his the only point of view
    ruddy cheeks and jowls
    shining with his own asperity
    and even his thick white hair
    pointing out damnation as if
    his acerbic words weren’t enough

    and yet I wondered how
    he came to be so sour in demeanor
    what might’ve happened to shape
    a little boy into this dour man
    what happened to spinning tops
    and fishing poles dangling over
    bare feet and wriggly worms
    in a carefully carried soup can
    alongside a little boy’s dreams
    and when did they warp into this
    harsh version of happiness that borrowed
    others’ light to illumine his self-righteousness

    I search the picture again to spot
    the archetypal pocket watch
    disappearing into his vest pocket
    on its heavy chain, wondered again
    how it felt to drag it around forever a specter
    not unlike Marley’s ghost but with no
    promise of redemption, caught on camera
    here beside his glowing daughter, her newborn
    cradled in her arms, what will he say?

  25. AvatarDaniel Paicopulos

    Strangers

    I don’t know the people in this photo,
    creased and wrinkled,
    black and white.
    Oh sure, there’s my mom,
    but the others?
    Maybe military or high school friends,
    perhaps merely people from the block.
    There’s no one left to tell me,
    All gone now,
    like the negative for this photo,
    creased and wrinkled,
    more black than white.
    I‘ll never know the people in this photo,
    yet I can’t let it go.

  26. AvatarSarahLeaSales

    The Digital Children

    The heartrending images
    of the pre-pubescent children
    who were part of
    the adult entertainment industry
    would no longer be relegated
    to the memories of the perpetrators
    with the destruction of the negatives,
    for with one click,
    the eradication of their childhoods
    could be viewed again and again.
    But hey,
    at least the perps weren’t involved
    in a college admissions scandal.

