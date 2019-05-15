Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 480

For today’s prompt, write a negative poem. In this poem, maybe everything goes wrong. Or maybe everything could go wrong. Perhaps, this is a poem about subtraction. And remember, positive poets: a double negative makes a positive!

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Negative Poem:

“all the good in the world”

all the good in the world

was suddenly replaced

by all the bad in the world

& there was nothing to do

but count all the blessings

i didn’t receive today until

my son walked over to me

& for no good reason at all

gave me a hug & said

i love you daddy