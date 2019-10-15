WD Poetic Form Challenge: Zejel Winner

Learn the winner and Top 10 list for the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the zejel.

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the zejel along with a Top 10 list.

Read all of them here.

Here is the winning zejel:

Figment, by RJ Clarken

The old swing set is weather-worn;

bare, save for bee and garden thorn.

Once upon a time, children played.

They jumped and climbed, so unafraid.

Now they’re long gone, like time’s charade.

Gone, save for bee and garden thorn.

Youth may be wasted on the young.

Lingering ghosts where kids had swung,

where often upside down they’d hung.

Now, only bee and garden thorn.

The wood, it rots. There’s trails of rust.

Where once were games, there’s only just

some apparitions, once robust.

Still, save for bee and garden thorn.

*****

*****

Congratulations, RJ! I enjoyed the rhythm, but I think this one spoke to me for its nostalgia paired with the refrain, “save for bee and garden thorn.”

Here’s my Top 10 list:

Figment, by RJ Clarken Spotted in the Distance: A Rural Scene, by William Preston To Zejel, by Harvey Brodsky Maybe Later, by Ron Wright Mattresses, by Robbie Ann Lewis Night Garden, by Jessica Haight School at the Wild Edge, by Taylor Graham Grief, by Kim Hart Wild Vine, by Brian Nemerow Mimi, by rebwood

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote a zejel!